After a deadly explosion kills the President and other officials, Minister of Environment Park Mu Jin becomes the acting president, despite his lack of political experience and initial reluctance to take on the role
Designated Survivor: 60 Days
Source: tvN
Kim Hyun Soo is accused of murder, and a lawyer, Shin Joong Han, takes on his case to clear his name. The K-drama portrays the psychological toll on Hyun Soo from prison and public scrutiny and exposes flaws in the justice system
One Ordinary Day
Source: Coupang Play
It is a Netflix K-drama where supernatural beings appear to send people to hell, causing chaos. The series explores human nature and selfishness through various reactions to the crisis, such as offering sacrifices for divine intervention
Hellbound
Source: Netflix
It is a K-drama about a police officer and a detective teaming up to catch a serial killer. It challenges the portrayal of psychopaths as inhuman, explores human rights and power dynamics
Mouse
Source: tvN
It features a man who moves into a hostel and gradually unravels as he becomes suspicious of his disturbing neighbours. The series explores the nature versus nurture debate through its antithetic take on the main character
Strangers From Hell
Source: OCN
A high-scoring student uses his intelligence to fight against bullies in a violent school environment. The show highlights the negative impact of school violence and the consequences of letting bullies get away with it.
Weak Hero Class 1
Source: Wavve
Light On Me is a K-drama about a high school loner who joins the student council to make friends, shedding light on the stigma and harm faced by LGBTQ+ individuals due to judgmental attitudes
Light On Me
Source: WATCHA
This K-drama portrays the romance between an anchor and meteorologist, while addressing breast cancer's stigma, especially for men, who are stereotyped for wearing bras during treatment
Jealousy Incarnate
Source: SBS
It is a K-drama about a single mother running a bar in a small town, facing judgment and gossip from the locals. The show highlights the societal prejudice against single mothers and encourages empathy
When The Camellia Blooms
Source: KBS2
Based on a novel, it shows the entertainment industry from an idol group manager's perspective. The show highlights the harsh realities of the industry, including evil editing, cancel culture and obsessive fans
Top Management
Source: Studio 329