Heading 3

10 Thought Provoking 
K-dramas

Sugandha Srivastava 

April 27, 2023

Entertainment

After a deadly explosion kills the President and other officials, Minister of Environment Park Mu Jin becomes the acting president, despite his lack of political experience and initial reluctance to take on the role

Designated Survivor: 60 Days

Source: tvN

Kim Hyun Soo is accused of murder, and a lawyer, Shin Joong Han, takes on his case to clear his name. The K-drama portrays the psychological toll on Hyun Soo from prison and public scrutiny and exposes flaws in the justice system

One Ordinary Day

Source: Coupang Play

It is a Netflix K-drama where supernatural beings appear to send people to hell, causing chaos. The series explores human nature and selfishness through various reactions to the crisis, such as offering sacrifices for divine intervention

Hellbound

Source: Netflix

It is a K-drama about a police officer and a detective teaming up to catch a serial killer. It challenges the portrayal of psychopaths as inhuman, explores human rights and power dynamics

Mouse

Source: tvN

It features a man who moves into a hostel and gradually unravels as he becomes suspicious of his disturbing neighbours. The series explores the nature versus nurture debate through its antithetic take on the main character

Strangers From Hell

Source: OCN

A high-scoring student uses his intelligence to fight against bullies in a violent school environment. The show highlights the negative impact of school violence and the consequences of letting bullies get away with it.

Weak Hero Class 1

Source: Wavve

Light On Me is a K-drama about a high school loner who joins the student council to make friends, shedding light on the stigma and harm faced by LGBTQ+ individuals due to judgmental attitudes

Light On Me

Source: WATCHA

This K-drama portrays the romance between an anchor and meteorologist, while addressing breast cancer's stigma, especially for men, who are stereotyped for wearing bras during treatment

Jealousy Incarnate

Source: SBS

It is a K-drama about a single mother running a bar in a small town, facing judgment and gossip from the locals. The show highlights the societal prejudice against single mothers and encourages empathy

When The Camellia Blooms

Source: KBS2

Based on a novel, it shows the entertainment industry from an idol group manager's perspective. The show highlights the harsh realities of the industry, including evil editing, cancel culture and obsessive fans

Top Management

Source: Studio 329

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here