Heading 3

june 29, 2024

Entertainment

10 thought provoking K-dramas

Pujya Doss

A brilliant prosecutor lacking emotions and a passionate detective uncover a web of corruption. This gripping thriller explores morality, justice, and the complexity of human nature

Image:  tvN

Stranger

A middle-aged man burdened by life's hardships forms a deep, transformative bond with a young woman also struggling. This poignant drama delves into healing, empathy, and human connection

Image:  tvN

My Mister

Elite families in prestigious neighborhoods go to extreme lengths for their children's success. This satirical drama critiques societal pressures and the pursuit of perfection.

Sky Castle

Image:  JTBC

A psychiatric ward caregiver and a children's book author with antisocial personality disorder embark on a healing journey. This series explores mental health and emotional wounds

Image:  tvN

It's Okay to Not Be Okay

A young man's struggles in the corporate world after failing to achieve his dream of becoming a professional Go player. This realistic drama examines workplace dynamics and personal growth

Misaeng (2014)

Image:  tvN

Detectives from the past and present communicate through a mysterious walkie-talkie to solve cold cases. This suspenseful drama intertwines crime, time travel, and fate

Signal

Image:  tvN

High school students get involved in serious crimes to escape their oppressive lives. This dark, gritty series highlights the consequences of societal neglect and personal choices

Extracurricular 

Image:  Netflix

A detective discovers her seemingly perfect husband's dark past. This intense thriller explores trust, deception, and the lengths people go to hide their true selves

Flower of Evil

Image:  tvN

A star baseball player is sent to prison, where he navigates the harsh realities of inmate life. This drama balances humor and poignant moments to explore human resilience

Prison Playbook

Image:  tvN

Two detectives uncover the truth behind a serial murder case, questioning everyone, including themselves. This psychological thriller delves into the depths of human nature and morality

Beyond Evil

Image:  JTBC

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here