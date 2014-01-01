10 thought provoking K-dramas
Pujya Doss
A brilliant prosecutor lacking emotions and a passionate detective uncover a web of corruption. This gripping thriller explores morality, justice, and the complexity of human nature
Image: tvN
Stranger
A middle-aged man burdened by life's hardships forms a deep, transformative bond with a young woman also struggling. This poignant drama delves into healing, empathy, and human connection
Image: tvN
My Mister
Elite families in prestigious neighborhoods go to extreme lengths for their children's success. This satirical drama critiques societal pressures and the pursuit of perfection.
Sky Castle
Image: JTBC
A psychiatric ward caregiver and a children's book author with antisocial personality disorder embark on a healing journey. This series explores mental health and emotional wounds
Image: tvN
It's Okay to Not Be Okay
A young man's struggles in the corporate world after failing to achieve his dream of becoming a professional Go player. This realistic drama examines workplace dynamics and personal growth
Misaeng (2014)
Image: tvN
Detectives from the past and present communicate through a mysterious walkie-talkie to solve cold cases. This suspenseful drama intertwines crime, time travel, and fate
Signal
Image: tvN
High school students get involved in serious crimes to escape their oppressive lives. This dark, gritty series highlights the consequences of societal neglect and personal choices
Extracurricular
Image: Netflix
A detective discovers her seemingly perfect husband's dark past. This intense thriller explores trust, deception, and the lengths people go to hide their true selves
Flower of Evil
Image: tvN
A star baseball player is sent to prison, where he navigates the harsh realities of inmate life. This drama balances humor and poignant moments to explore human resilience
Prison Playbook
Image: tvN
Two detectives uncover the truth behind a serial murder case, questioning everyone, including themselves. This psychological thriller delves into the depths of human nature and morality
Beyond Evil
Image: JTBC