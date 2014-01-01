Heading 3

august 21, 2024

10 thriller K-dramas to keep you hooked

Pujya Doss

Entertainment

A chilling story of a man who moves into a sinister apartment complex, uncovering its horrifying secrets

Image: OCN

Strangers from Hell (2019)

A spine-tingling drama about a cult's grip on a small town and the desperate attempts to rescue its victims

Save Me (2017)

Image: OCN

A pulse-pounding series following an emergency call center team that hunts down a merciless serial killer

Voice (2017)

Image: OCN

A gripping time-bending thriller where detectives from different eras collaborate to solve cold cases

Signal (2016)

Image: tvN

A supernatural thriller involving a priest, a detective, and a psychic battling evil forces

The Guest (2018)

Image: OCN

A detective with the ability to see death's countdown tackles dark cases with a grim reaper's help

Black (2017)

Image: OCN

A psychological thriller where contestants engage in high-stakes mind games for a cash prize

Liar Game (2014)

Image: tvN

A gritty drama where a detective assembles a team of criminals to solve violent and complex cases

Bad Guys (2014)

Image: OCN

A detective time-travels to solve serial murders and faces a race against time to catch the killer

Tunnel (2017)

Image: OCN

A suspenseful tale of a child psychologist entangled in a web of secrets and mysterious child abuse cases

Children of Nobody (2018)

Image: MBC

