10 thriller K-dramas to keep you hooked
Pujya Doss
Entertainment
A chilling story of a man who moves into a sinister apartment complex, uncovering its horrifying secrets
Image: OCN
Strangers from Hell (2019)
A spine-tingling drama about a cult's grip on a small town and the desperate attempts to rescue its victims
Save Me (2017)
Image: OCN
A pulse-pounding series following an emergency call center team that hunts down a merciless serial killer
Voice (2017)
Image: OCN
A gripping time-bending thriller where detectives from different eras collaborate to solve cold cases
Signal (2016)
Image: tvN
A supernatural thriller involving a priest, a detective, and a psychic battling evil forces
The Guest (2018)
Image: OCN
A detective with the ability to see death's countdown tackles dark cases with a grim reaper's help
Black (2017)
Image: OCN
A psychological thriller where contestants engage in high-stakes mind games for a cash prize
Liar Game (2014)
Image: tvN
A gritty drama where a detective assembles a team of criminals to solve violent and complex cases
Bad Guys (2014)
Image: OCN
A detective time-travels to solve serial murders and faces a race against time to catch the killer
Tunnel (2017)
Image: OCN
A suspenseful tale of a child psychologist entangled in a web of secrets and mysterious child abuse cases
Children of Nobody (2018)
Image: MBC