10 Thriller K-movies like Train to Busan
Saumya
SOURCE: CGV Arthouse
Burning:
Burning intricately weaves metaphors in a thought-provoking psychological thriller, featuring Steven Yeun in a captivating exploration of class divide and isolation
The Wailing masterfully blends psychological thriller, mystery, horror, and demonic elements in a haunting South Korean film, perfect for those new to Korean horror
SOURCE: 20th Century Fox
the Wailing:
A Monster Boy: In Hwayi: A Monster Boy, director Jang Joon Hwan crafts an intensely dark yet significant tale of revenge and familial bonds in a gripping thriller K-film
SOURCE: Showbox
Hwayi:
The Call starring Park Shin Hye and Jeon Jong Seo delivers gripping suspense and explores the dangers of knowing the future in this deeply disturbing movie
SOURCE: NETFLIX Korea
The Call:
Wi Ha Joon delivers a chilling performance as a cunning killer in Midnight, a gripping thriller that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats with its well-paced tension
SOURCE: TVING
Midnight:
Based on Miyabe Miyuki's novel, Helpless delivers a gripping thriller experience, blending mystery and horror elements, with standout performances by Kim Min Hee
SOURCE: CJ Entertainment
Helpless:
Lucid Dream offers a gripping narrative akin to Inception, as a father ventures into risky lucid dreaming therapy to find his missing son
Lucid Dream:
SOURCE: NETFLIX Korea
So Ji Sub and Kim Yunjin lead a gripping whodunit in Confession, skillfully unraveling a complex narrative that challenges perceptions of truth and deception
SOURCE: Lotte Entertainment
Confession:
Kang Ha Neul leads the riveting mystery of Forgotten, a modern psychological thriller filled with twists and tension, showcasing dark storytelling and gripping action scenes
Forgotten:
SOURCE: Megabox
Critically acclaimed Parasite directed by Bong Joon Ho ingeniously explores social divides and capitalism through a gripping tale of a family's descent into darkness
Parasite:
SOURCE: CJ Entertainment