Heading 3

april 21, 2024

Entertainment

10 Thriller K-movies like Train to Busan

Saumya

SOURCE: CGV Arthouse

Burning: 

Burning intricately weaves metaphors in a thought-provoking psychological thriller, featuring Steven Yeun in a captivating exploration of class divide and isolation

The Wailing masterfully blends psychological thriller, mystery, horror, and demonic elements in a haunting South Korean film, perfect for those new to Korean horror

SOURCE: 20th Century Fox

the Wailing: 

A Monster Boy: In Hwayi: A Monster Boy, director Jang Joon Hwan crafts an intensely dark yet significant tale of revenge and familial bonds in a gripping thriller K-film

SOURCE: Showbox

Hwayi: 

The Call starring Park Shin Hye and Jeon Jong Seo delivers gripping suspense and explores the dangers of knowing the future in this deeply disturbing movie

SOURCE: NETFLIX Korea

The Call: 

Wi Ha Joon delivers a chilling performance as a cunning killer in Midnight, a gripping thriller that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats with its well-paced tension

SOURCE: TVING

Midnight: 

Based on Miyabe Miyuki's novel, Helpless delivers a gripping thriller experience, blending mystery and horror elements, with standout performances by Kim Min Hee

SOURCE: CJ Entertainment

Helpless: 

Lucid Dream offers a gripping narrative akin to Inception, as a father ventures into risky lucid dreaming therapy to find his missing son

Lucid Dream: 

SOURCE: NETFLIX Korea

So Ji Sub and Kim Yunjin lead a gripping whodunit in Confession, skillfully unraveling a complex narrative that challenges perceptions of truth and deception

SOURCE: Lotte Entertainment

Confession: 

Kang Ha Neul leads the riveting mystery of Forgotten, a modern psychological thriller filled with twists and tension, showcasing dark storytelling and gripping action scenes

Forgotten: 

SOURCE: Megabox

Critically acclaimed Parasite directed by Bong Joon Ho ingeniously explores social divides and capitalism through a gripping tale of a family's descent into darkness

Parasite: 

SOURCE: CJ Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here