Time-travel K-dramas like Lovely Runner

How many times have you heard yourself wonder if you could turn back the clock? It’s exciting and scary to think that you could travel through time and change everything
From a young man who travels back in time to avenge his death in the future or a young woman who meets her deceased boyfriend in an unknown past
Image: Netflix
We got you all covered with the best K-drama plots that will make you fall in love with the idea of Time travel
Image: tvN
A 200-year-old demon portrayed by Song Kang develops an unexpected love for a human, played by Kim Yoo Jung, despite harboring a long-standing disdain for humans
Image: SBS
My Demon
My Perfect Stranger is the story of two people who meet by chance through time travel and get stuck in 1987
Image: KBS2
My Perfect Stranger
A Time Called You follows a woman who can’t seem to forget her boyfriend who died a year ago, so she travels back in time to 1998 and meets a male student who resembles her deceased boyfriend
Image: Netflix
A Time Called You
See You in My 19th Life (2023) is a webtoon-based drama of the same name by Lee Hey that follows a woman with an extraordinary ability to recall her past lives
See You In My 19th Life
Image: tvN
Tale Of The Nine-Tailed 1938 (2023) is the second season of the action-fantasy series that tells the story of a gumiho who struggles to return to the present time after getting dragged back to a chaotic era in 1938
Image: tvN
Tale Of The Nine-Tailed 1938
The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract (2023) is based on a webtoon of the same name about the contractual marriage between a woman from Joseon and a bachelor in the 21st century
The Story Of Park’s Marriage Contract
Image: MBC
It is the story of a boy living a double life between a model student and a band member who gets to time slip and meets his 18-year-old father