10 Timeless K-dramas That Are Perfect for a Weekend Binge
High schooler time-travels to the Joseon era, meets king, and love blossoms. Heartwarming and witty.
Image: MBC
Splash Splash LOVE
Aspiring pianists' lives intertwine after a tragic accident. A touching story of friendship and music.
Image: KBS2
Page Turner
A magical ring boosts self-esteem and love for a young woman. Light-hearted romance with a twist.
Queen of the Ring
Image: MBC
Chaebol and vet collide, forming an unexpected connection. Sweet and fun romance.
Noble, My Love
Image: Naver TV Cast
Mysterious romance between a part-timer and a time traveler. Short, captivating, and imaginative.
The Miracle
Image: JTBC
Office romance with a focus on career and relationships. Quirky and heartwarming.
Gogh The Starry Night
Image: Sohu TV
A webcomic artist's life gets complicated when her characters come to life. Charming fantasy and romance.
Be Positive
Image: JTBC
A love story revolving around a webtoon editor's life. Light, relatable, and heart-fluttering.
Wednesday 3:30 PM
Image: SBS Plus
A heartbroken musician finds solace and love during a trip to Jeju Island. Serene and romantic.
One Sunny Day
Image: Line TV
Immortal woman seeks true love, encountering various relationships. Whimsical and touching.
Love for a Thousand More
Image: Naver TV Cast