Sanjukta Choudhury

june 30, 2024

Entertainment

10 Timeless K-dramas You Shouldn't Miss

An ordinary girl gets entangled with the elite F4 group at her high school in a tale of love, friendship, and rivalry

Image credit: KBS WORLD

Boys Over Flowers

An aspiring scriptwriter ends up living with a famous actor after being tricked by her friends and their love-hate relationship blossoms

Image credit: KBS2

Full House

An alien who landed on Earth 400 years ago meets and falls in love with a top actress. A blend of romance and sci-fi

Image credit: SBS

My Love From the Star

A quirky love story between a tomboy mistaken for a boy and a coffee shop owner. This drama breaks gender norms and stereotypes

Image credit: MBC

Coffee Prince

A magical romance where a stuntwoman and a wealthy CEO swap bodies, leading to an unforgettable love story

Secret Garden

Image credit: SBS

A nostalgic journey back to the late 1980s, showcasing lives of five families. Friendship, family, and first loves are at its core

Reply 1988

Image credit: tvN

High school drama centred on wealthy students, particularly the love story between a rich boy and a girl from a poor background

The Heirs

Image credit: SBS

A gripping fantasy romance between an immortal goblin and a girl who can see ghosts. Their fates are intertwined in a poignant love story

Goblin

Image credit: tvN

A young woman with superhuman strength navigates her way through love and crime-solving, bringing humor and heart to the screen

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Image credit: JTBC

A love story between a special forces captain and a doctor set against the backdrop of dangerous missions and humanitarian efforts

Descendants of the Sun

Image credit: KBS 2TV

