10 Timeless K-dramas You Shouldn't Miss
An ordinary girl gets entangled with the elite F4 group at her high school in a tale of love, friendship, and rivalry
Image credit: KBS WORLD
Boys Over Flowers
An aspiring scriptwriter ends up living with a famous actor after being tricked by her friends and their love-hate relationship blossoms
Image credit: KBS2
Full House
An alien who landed on Earth 400 years ago meets and falls in love with a top actress. A blend of romance and sci-fi
Image credit: SBS
My Love From the Star
A quirky love story between a tomboy mistaken for a boy and a coffee shop owner. This drama breaks gender norms and stereotypes
Image credit: MBC
Coffee Prince
A magical romance where a stuntwoman and a wealthy CEO swap bodies, leading to an unforgettable love story
Secret Garden
Image credit: SBS
A nostalgic journey back to the late 1980s, showcasing lives of five families. Friendship, family, and first loves are at its core
Reply 1988
Image credit: tvN
High school drama centred on wealthy students, particularly the love story between a rich boy and a girl from a poor background
The Heirs
Image credit: SBS
A gripping fantasy romance between an immortal goblin and a girl who can see ghosts. Their fates are intertwined in a poignant love story
Goblin
Image credit: tvN
A young woman with superhuman strength navigates her way through love and crime-solving, bringing humor and heart to the screen
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
Image credit: JTBC
Click Here
A love story between a special forces captain and a doctor set against the backdrop of dangerous missions and humanitarian efforts
Descendants of the Sun
Image credit: KBS 2TV