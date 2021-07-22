10 Times stars went de-glam for films

Being the most promising actress among the younger lot of actors, Alia Bhatt delivered an excellent performance in the movie 'Udta Punjab'. She went completely deglam for it and even went on to win the Filmfare Award for Best Actress
Sonakshi Sinha in Lootera
Sonkashi played a 1950's girl, and considering those times, she had a plain look in the film. Simple sarees and bindi completed her get up
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Raincoat
Considered by many as the most beautiful woman in the world, it must have taken some real efforts on the part of the styling team to take the glamour out of this diva in the movie 'Raincoat'
Priyanka Chopra in Barfi
PeeCee was barely recognizable as the autistic 'Jhilmil' in 'Barfi. She left such a deep impact on the audience with her brilliant performance that it is believed to be one of her career-best performances
Sonam Kapoor in Raanjhanaa
In Raanjhana, Sonam had a pretty simple look, with minimal makeup, and simple salwar-kurta attire. Her role in Raanjhanaa won over both the critics and the audience
Swara Bhasker in Nil Battey Sannata
In her film Nil Battey Sannata, she is seen in a totally de-glamorised role, where she played the role of a maid and a young mother
Deepika Padukone in Piku
Being one of the most glamorous actresses of Bollywood, it was refreshing to watch Deepika in a casual and natural look in 'Piku'
Kriti Sanon in Bareilly Ki Barfi
Known to slay the ramp with her supermodel charm, Kriti Sanon went completely deglam in her movie 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' as Bitti Mishra who nailed sweatpants
Bhumi Pednekar in Lust Stories
One of the most versatile actresses, Bhumi is known for her choice of controversial projects. In Lust stories, she portrays the role of a house maid, totally opposite to the glamorous diva she is
Nushrratt Bharuccha in Ajeeb Daastaans
Known mostly for her roles in Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, her role in Ajeeb Daastaans swept the audience off their feet