Heading 3
Sakshi Shelke
Lifestyle
june 02, 2025
10 Times Deepika Padukone Aced Desi Looks
Deepika looked nothing less than a desi queen in this red saree that was decorated with intricate work
A True Rani in Red
Image Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram
The actress pulled off this color as if it were no one’s business. Nothing can beat all the minute details about this look!
Ethereal Beauty in White
Image Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram
The diva aced her makeup look in this black ensemble that just took this fit to the next level
Slaying With Those Looks
Image Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika exuded those royal vibes in this purple saree, and her pregnancy glow was a plus to the overall look
Royal in Purple
Image Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram
This look tells us that sometimes, simple looks with soft colors can also rock during desi events
Simple Looks Go a Long Way
Image Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Is there a better combo than a lehenga and a jhumka that perfectly go together? This look is a true testament to that
Slay in Lehenga
Image Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram
In this silver embellished saree, Deepika truly gave the vibes of the saying: Too glam to give a damn!
Too Glam to Give a Damn
Image Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram
This is a great example of how to incorporate appropriate jewelry into a desi look. Her headpiece truly did justice to her outfit
Rock Those Headpieces!
Image Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram
She was not afraid to do a bold kajal look that looked flawless with this light colored saree
Bold with Kohl
Image Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram
The actress set the bar high for desi looks when she wore this saree with a pearl necklace during Cannes 2022
Girl with Pearls
Image Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.