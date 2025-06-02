Heading 3

10 Times Deepika Padukone Aced Desi Looks

Deepika looked nothing less than a desi queen in this red saree that was decorated with intricate work

A True Rani in Red

Image Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram

The actress pulled off this color as if it were no one’s business. Nothing can beat all the minute details about this look!

Ethereal Beauty in White

Image Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram

The diva aced her makeup look in this black ensemble that just took this fit to the next level

Slaying With Those Looks

Image Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika exuded those royal vibes in this purple saree, and her pregnancy glow was a plus to the overall look

Royal in Purple

Image Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram

This look tells us that sometimes, simple looks with soft colors can also rock during desi events

Simple Looks Go a Long Way

Image Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Is there a better combo than a lehenga and a jhumka that perfectly go together? This look is a true testament to that

Slay in Lehenga

Image Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram

In this silver embellished saree, Deepika truly gave the vibes of the saying: Too glam to give a damn!

Too Glam to Give a Damn

Image Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram

This is a great example of how to incorporate appropriate jewelry into a desi look. Her headpiece truly did justice to her outfit

Rock Those Headpieces!

Image Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram

She was not afraid to do a bold kajal look that looked flawless with this light colored saree

Bold with Kohl

Image Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram

The actress set the bar high for desi looks when she wore this saree with a pearl necklace during Cannes 2022

Girl with Pearls

Image Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram

