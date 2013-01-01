10 Times K-drama Characters Gave Us Secondhand Embarrassment
Pujya Doss
Known for his versatile portrayals, Lee Jong Suk often infuses his characters with both drama and comedy. Notable instances include his comedic roles in "School 2013" and "W: Two Worlds Apart."
Image: A-Man Project
Lee Jong Suk
Renowned for his comedic prowess, Park Hyung Sik shines in dramas like "Strong Woman Do Bong Soon" and "Suits," delivering performances that elicit laughter and warmth.
Image: P&Studio
Park Hyung Sik
Kim Woo Bin's charm and sense of humor are evident in his roles, with comedic highlights found in series such as "The Heirs" and "Uncontrollably Fond."
Kim Woo Bin
Image: AM Entertainment
Critically acclaimed for his versatility, Jo In Sung brings laughter with memorable comedic performances in "It's Okay, That's Love" and "The King: Eternal Monarch."
Image: IOK Company
Jo In Sung
A beloved actor in the K-drama realm, Gong Yoo's comedic timing shines in hits like "Coffee Prince" and "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God," leaving audiences charmed and amused.
Gong Yoo
Image: Management SOOP
As a master of physical comedy, Lee Kwang Soo brings laughs aplenty in dramas such as "It's Okay, That's Love" and "Descendants of the Sun," leaving viewers in stitches with his antics.
Lee Kwang Soo
Image: King Kong by Starship
With critical acclaim under his belt, Kim Soo Hyun's comedic prowess shines in dramas like "My Love from the Star" and "Producer," where his impeccable timing and wit leave audiences entertained.
Kim Soo Hyun
Image: Gold Medalist
Known for his good looks and humor, Park Seo Joon delivers comedic gold in dramas like "What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?" and "Fight for My Way," charming viewers with his endearing performances.
Park Seo Joon
Image: Awesome Entertainment
Famed for his witty delivery, Lee Dong Wook's comedic talents shine in dramas like "Goblin" and "Touch Your Heart," where his clever dialogue and charming presence leave audiences smiling.
Lee Dong Wook
Image: King Kong by Starship
Yoon Park's comedic roles in popular K-dramas like "The King: Eternal Monarch" and "Mr. Sunshine" provide moments of secondhand embarrassment, showcasing his ability to evoke laughter and cringe-worthy hilarity.