PUJYA DOSS

june 12, 2024

Entertainment

10 Times K-drama Leads Were Too Perfect to Be Real

A monarch of integrity and devotion, Lee Gon leads with honor, making him a symbol of green flags in love

Image:  SBS.

Lee Min-ho - The King: Eternal Monarch

Bong-soon's strength is matched by her male lead, a caring CEO, embodying green flags in both romance and support

Image:  JTBC.

Park Hyung-sik - Strong Woman Do Bong-soon

Saeroyi's resilience, integrity, and loyalty shape a captivating narrative, establishing him as a symbol of green flags

Image:  JTBC.

Park Seo-joon - Itaewon Class

As an immortal goblin, Kim Shin's wisdom, kindness, and enduring love set the standard for green flags in supernatural romance

Gong Yoo - Goblin

Image:  tvN.

A refined art director, Ryan Gold, balances confidence with sensitivity, embodying green flags in communication and understanding

Kim Jae-wook - Her Private Life

Image:  tvN.

With unwavering loyalty, Song-yi's manager exhibits green flags, proving that support and friendship are the foundation of lasting love

Kim Soo-hyun - You Who Came from the Stars

Image:  SBS.

A celestial being, the guardian angel exemplifies selfless love, kindness, and understanding, embodying green flags in divine romance

Kim Myung-soo - Angel's Last Mission: Love

Image:  KBS2.

As a germaphobic CEO, Sun-kyul learns love's messiness, displaying green flags through growth, acceptance, and genuine care

Yoon Kyun-sang - Clean with Passion for Now

Image:  JTBC.

Joon-hee's sincerity and support redefine love, illustrating green flags through genuine connection and unwavering commitment

Jung Hae-in - Something in the Rain

Image:  JTBC.

A charismatic and caring CEO, Young-joon exhibits green flags with his emotional intelligence, loyalty, and genuine affection

Park Seo-joon - What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

Image:  tvN.

