10 Times K-drama Plot Twists Left Us Gasping

K-dramas are known for theory unique plot lines and amazing screenwriting
Image: MBC
Here is the list of the top 8 K-dramas, that captured everyone’s heart with their unique storyline
Image: JTBC
A mysterious woman with a hidden face teams up with a private detective to uncover the truth behind her past. But the deeper they dig, the more dangerous the secrets become
Mask Girl
Image: Netflix
A ruthless politician's wife and an ambitious young actress join forces to become the most powerful woman in Korea. But their alliance is tested by their own dark desires
Image: Netflix
Queenmaker
A brilliant divorce attorney finds herself in the middle of a dangerous conspiracy when she takes on the case of a powerful CEO
Divorce Attorney Shin
Image:JTBC
A woman who can remember her past lives falls in love with a man who is destined to die. But they must find a way to break the cycle of fate in order to be together
See You in My 19th Life
Image: tvN
A veteran prosecutor and a rookie detective team up to solve a series of gruesome murders. But their investigation leads them to a dark secret that could shake the foundations of the justice system
Bloodhound
Image: Netflix
A female executive at a top advertising agency navigates the cutthroat world of business and love. But when she's accused of a crime she didn't commit, she must fight to clear her name and protect the people she cares about
Agency
Image: JTBC
The series is about the romance between a woman who is cursed to transform into a dog when she kisses someone, and a man who is the only person who can break the curse
A Good day to be a dog
Image: MBC
It’s a romance drama starring Rowoon as a lawyer bound by a centuries-old curse, and Jo Bo Ah as a civil servant who holds the key to Jang Shin Yu's freedom in the form of a banned book that was sealed 300 years ago