july 17, 2024

Entertainment

10 Times K-dramas Gave Us Relationship Goals

Pujya Doss

Yoon Se Ri and Ri Jeong Hyeok's epic love defied borders, proving that love knows no boundaries. A heartwarming tale of love against all odds

Image: tvN

Crash Landing on you

Kim Bok Joo and Jung Joon Hyung redefine college romance with their athletic ambitions and heartwarming connection. A love story to inspire the dreamers

Image: MBC

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Do Bong Soon and Ahn Min Hyuk radiate cuteness and strength, proving that love can conquer challenges. An ultimate power couple for today

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Image: JTBC

Tak Dong Kyung and Kim Sa Ram's sacrificial love transforms them into better versions of themselves. A journey of love, fate, and self-discovery

Image: tvN

Doom at Your Service

CEO Shin Ha Ri and Kang Tae Moo, are a couple who conquer challenges to find happiness. A love story that proves dreams can come true

Business Proposal

Image: SBS

Jin Young Seo and Cha Sung Hoon, the second lead couple, redefine couple goals with their undeniable chemistry and heartwarming actions

Business Proposal

Image: SBS

Although bittersweet, Na Hee Do and Baek Yi Jin's love in 'Twenty-Five Twenty-One' remains unforgettable. A tale of youth, dreams, and heartfelt connections

Twenty-Five Twenty-One

Image: tvN

In 'Descendants of the Sun,' Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo's love ignites even on the battlefield, setting hearts ablaze with their passionate chemistry

Descendants of the Sun

Image: KBS2

Witty banter and sizzling chemistry redefine workplace romance in 'What's Wrong with Secretary Kim.' A love story that sparks laughter and longing

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

Image: tvN

Suspense and heartwarming moments collide in 'Suspicious Partner,' showcasing Ji Chang-wook and Nam Ji-hyun's undeniable chemistry. A captivating journey that leaves you wanting more

Suspicious Partner

Image: SBS

