10 Times K-dramas Made Us Question Reality
Blurring lines between fiction and reality, a webtoon character enters the real world, leaving viewers questioning what's real
Image: MBC
W - Two Worlds
Augmented reality game glitches merge with real-life consequences, challenging perceptions of reality and virtuality
Image: tvN
Memories of the Alhambra
Detectives communicate across time through a mysterious walkie-talkie, forcing viewers to ponder the limits of time and reality
Signal
Image: tvN
Parallel universes collide as a king crosses dimensions, leaving audiences pondering the existence of alternate realities
The King: Eternal Monarch
Image: SBS
Set in two timelines, one futuristic and one contemporary, it explores the blurred lines between reality, artificial intelligence, and human consciousness
Circle
Image: tvN
A dark portrayal of a cult's grip on reality and manipulation of truth leaves viewers questioning the fragility of belief systems
Save Me
Image: OCN
A grim reaper embarks on a mission in the human world, challenging perceptions of life, death, and the afterlife
Black
Image: OCN
A prosecutor and a detective navigate corruption in a system where truth is elusive, prompting viewers to question the nature of justice
Stranger
Image: tvN
A detective time-travels from the '80s to the present, confronting the paradoxes of altering the past and its impact on reality
Tunnel
Image: OCN
Click Here
Time-traveling through a mysterious portal, characters grapple with altering past events, raising philosophical questions about fate and reality
Alice
Image: SBS