Heading 3

Pujya Doss

MARCH 23, 2024

Entertainment

10 Times K-dramas Made Us Question Reality

Blurring lines between fiction and reality, a webtoon character enters the real world, leaving viewers questioning what's real

Image:  MBC

W - Two Worlds

Augmented reality game glitches merge with real-life consequences, challenging perceptions of reality and virtuality

Image:  tvN

Memories of the Alhambra

Detectives communicate across time through a mysterious walkie-talkie, forcing viewers to ponder the limits of time and reality

Signal

Image:  tvN

Parallel universes collide as a king crosses dimensions, leaving audiences pondering the existence of alternate realities

The King: Eternal Monarch

Image:  SBS

Set in two timelines, one futuristic and one contemporary, it explores the blurred lines between reality, artificial intelligence, and human consciousness

Circle

Image:  tvN

A dark portrayal of a cult's grip on reality and manipulation of truth leaves viewers questioning the fragility of belief systems

Save Me

Image:  OCN

A grim reaper embarks on a mission in the human world, challenging perceptions of life, death, and the afterlife

Black

Image:  OCN

A prosecutor and a detective navigate corruption in a system where truth is elusive, prompting viewers to question the nature of justice

Stranger

Image:  tvN

A detective time-travels from the '80s to the present, confronting the paradoxes of altering the past and its impact on reality

Tunnel

Image:  OCN

Time-traveling through a mysterious portal, characters grapple with altering past events, raising philosophical questions about fate and reality

Alice

Image:  SBS

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here