Pujya Doss

MARCH 12, 2024

Entertainment

10 Times K-pop idols Were Actually Sports Idols

Starting a career as a K-pop idol is no easy feat. In addition to singing and rapping, they have to dance and entertain crowds live.

Image: Cube Entertainment

This journey requires some level of physical fitness, but a few stand out by taking it to the next level and pushing their limits.

Image: Source Music

Now, meet these seven remarkable K-pop idols whose athleticism will truly amaze you.

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Not just a musical maestro, Stray Kids' leader, Bang Chan, showcases his athletic prowess during "Kingdom: Legendary War" events

Stray Kids' Bang Chan

Image: JYP Entertainment.

A former ballerina, Kazuha exhibits her incredible fitness by acing a challenge with over 80 sit-ups in two minutes on "Idol's Physical Race

LE SSERAFIM's Kazuha

Image: Polaris Entertainment.

A competitive taekwondo champion, Kim Yo Han demonstrates his impressive skills on "TMI Show

WEi's Kim Yo Han

Image: OUI Entertainment.

Former professional ballroom dancer Xiaoting's flawless performance requires years of dedicated training

Kep1er's Xiaoting

Image: Swing Entertainment.

From the ice rink to the stage, nationally-ranked figure skater Sunghoon shines as a K-pop idol

ENHYPEN's Sunghoon

Image: BELIFT LAB.

Multi-talented Jeon Somi flaunts her taekwondo skills, showing her prowess beyond just her music career

Jeon Somi

Image: The Black Label.

In addition to his musical talents, Jungkook excels in boxing, further establishing his versatility

BTS's Jungkook

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

