10 Times K-Stars Shocked with New Looks

Rowoon lost 8 kg to embody his character's frailty in Destined With You. His dedication brought the webtoon character to life. Fans praised his commitment to authenticity.
Rowoon - Shedding 8 kg for Destined With You
Image Credit: JTBC
For Concrete Utopia, Park Seo Joon shed 7 kg to portray a disaster survivor. The physical transformation added depth to his intense role. His performance was both physically and emotionally compelling.
Park Seo Joon - 7 kg drop for Concrete Utopia
Image Credit: IMDb
Kim Sung Oh lost 16 kg in a month for his role in Missing You. The drastic change left him nearly unrecognizable. His portrayal was lauded for its raw intensity.
Kim Sung Oh - Extreme weight loss for Missing You
Image Credit: IMDb
Model-turned-actor Roy Choi gained 30 kg to play No Hyung Tae in The Atypical Family. His transformation showcased his dedication to the role. Fans were astonished by his transformation.
Roy Choi - Gained 30 kg for The Atypical Fa
Image Credit: JTBC
Han Hyo Joo underwent a dramatic transformation for the drama Moving. Her look left fans doing double-takes. The actress embraced the change wholeheartedly.
Han Hyo Joo - Unrecognizable in Moving
Image Credit: Netflix
Jung Eun Chae debuted a striking short pixie-haired look for her role in Your Honor. The transformation surprised fans and media alike.
Jung Eun Chae - Bold new look for Your Honor
Image Credit: ENA
Kim Tae Ri took on a challenging role in Jeong Nyeon: The Star is Born. Her portrayal marked a significant departure from previous characters. Critics praised her nuanced performance.
Kim Tae Ri - Embracing complexity in Jeong Nyeon
Image Credit: tvN
In Queen of Tears, Kim Ji Won played a glamorous woman facing personal turmoil. Her transformation into a complex character captivated audiences.
Kim Ji Won - Glamorous yet troubled in Queen of Tears
Image Credit: tvN
Lim Ji Yeon took on daring roles that showcased her range. Her performance in The Tale Of Lady Ok highlighted her adaptability. Fans appreciated her fearless approach to acting.
Lim Ji Yeon - Bold role in The Tale Of Lady Ok
Image Credit: JTBC
Roh Jeong Eui’s transformation in Hierarchy displayed her growth as an actress. Her mature portrayal earned her critical acclaim. The role marked a significant milestone in her career.
Roh Jeong Eui - From youthful to mature in Hierarchy