MAY 31, 2025

10 Times K-Stars Shocked with New Looks

Sakina Kaukawala

ENTERTAINMENT

Rowoon lost 8 kg to embody his character's frailty in Destined With You. His dedication brought the webtoon character to life. Fans praised his commitment to authenticity.

Rowoon - Shedding 8 kg for Destined With You

Image Credit: JTBC

For Concrete Utopia, Park Seo Joon shed 7 kg to portray a disaster survivor. The physical transformation added depth to his intense role. His performance was both physically and emotionally compelling.

Park Seo Joon - 7 kg drop for Concrete Utopia

Image Credit: IMDb

Kim Sung Oh lost 16 kg in a month for his role in Missing You. The drastic change left him nearly unrecognizable. His portrayal was lauded for its raw intensity.

Kim Sung Oh - Extreme weight loss for Missing You

Image Credit: IMDb

Model-turned-actor Roy Choi gained 30 kg to play No Hyung Tae in The Atypical Family. His transformation showcased his dedication to the role. Fans were astonished by his transformation.

Roy Choi - Gained 30 kg for The Atypical Fa

Image Credit: JTBC

Han Hyo Joo underwent a dramatic transformation for the drama Moving. Her look left fans doing double-takes. The actress embraced the change wholeheartedly.

Han Hyo Joo - Unrecognizable in Moving

Image Credit: Netflix

Jung Eun Chae debuted a striking short pixie-haired look for her role in Your Honor. The transformation surprised fans and media alike.

Jung Eun Chae - Bold new look for Your Honor

Image Credit: ENA

Kim Tae Ri took on a challenging role in Jeong Nyeon: The Star is Born. Her portrayal marked a significant departure from previous characters. Critics praised her nuanced performance.

Kim Tae Ri - Embracing complexity in Jeong Nyeon

Image Credit: tvN

In Queen of Tears, Kim Ji Won played a glamorous woman facing personal turmoil. Her transformation into a complex character captivated audiences.

Kim Ji Won - Glamorous yet troubled in Queen of Tears

Image Credit: tvN

Lim Ji Yeon took on daring roles that showcased her range. Her performance in The Tale Of Lady Ok highlighted her adaptability. Fans appreciated her fearless approach to acting.

Lim Ji Yeon - Bold role in The Tale Of Lady Ok

Image Credit: JTBC

Roh Jeong Eui’s transformation in Hierarchy displayed her growth as an actress. Her mature portrayal earned her critical acclaim. The role marked a significant milestone in her career.

Roh Jeong Eui - From youthful to mature in Hierarchy

Image Credit: Netflix

