10 times Kim Soo Hyun aced the glam game
Soo Hyun’s perfect white blazer fit is definitely making him look adorably attractive
White Fit
Source: Kim Soo Hyun’s Instagram
The perfect puffer jacket
Source: Kim Soo Hyun’s Instagram
In a world where puffer jacket is trending, Soo Hyun perfectly pulls off his black puffer jacket with such swag
A very basic black outfit cannot stop Soo Hyun from looking charming as he always does
The Man in Black
Source: Kim Soo Hyun’s Instagram
The actor looks extremely attractive and hot in formal outfits
The ideal date night outfit
Source: Kim Soo Hyun’s Instagram
His elegance look in this outfit is purely Breathtaking
‘All eyes on me’ outfit
Source: Kim Soo Hyun’s Instagram
Nobody can deny the fact of how dashing and captivating he looks in this grey suit
A grey fit a day drives the stress away
Source: Kim Soo Hyun’s Instagram
This magnificent pose, look and outfit are contagious enough to take anyone's breath
Sunkissed
Source: Kim Soo Hyun’s Instagram
If only the term Perfect had a face, it will surely be Kim Soo Hyun’s
Mr. Perfect
Source: Kim Soo Hyun’s Instagram
Kim Soo Hyun’s outfit and laugh here is so wholesome giving us the vibe of a cute high school teenage guy
A Million Dollar Laugh
Source: Kim Soo Hyun’s Instagram
The 35-year-old talented and handsome actor has always managed to steal our hearts, be it his acting talent or his gorgeous charm
Sunshine boy
Source: Kim Soo Hyun’s Instagram