Heading 3

Hemelin Darlong

july 16, 2023

Entertainment

10 times Kim Soo Hyun aced the glam game

Soo Hyun’s perfect white blazer fit is definitely making him look adorably attractive

White Fit

Source: Kim Soo Hyun’s Instagram

The perfect puffer jacket

Source: Kim Soo Hyun’s Instagram

In a world where puffer jacket is trending, Soo Hyun perfectly pulls off his black puffer jacket with such swag

A very basic black outfit cannot stop Soo Hyun from looking charming as he always does

The Man in Black

Source: Kim Soo Hyun’s Instagram

The actor looks extremely attractive and hot in formal outfits

The ideal date night outfit

Source: Kim Soo Hyun’s Instagram

His elegance look in this outfit is purely Breathtaking 

‘All eyes on me’ outfit

Source: Kim Soo Hyun’s Instagram

Nobody can deny the fact of how dashing and captivating he looks in this grey suit

A grey fit a day drives the stress away

Source: Kim Soo Hyun’s Instagram

This magnificent pose, look and outfit are contagious enough to take anyone's breath

Sunkissed 

Source: Kim Soo Hyun’s Instagram

If only the term Perfect had a face, it will surely be Kim Soo Hyun’s

Mr. Perfect

Source: Kim Soo Hyun’s Instagram

Kim Soo Hyun’s outfit and laugh here is so wholesome giving us the vibe of a cute high school teenage guy

A Million Dollar Laugh

Source: Kim Soo Hyun’s Instagram

The 35-year-old talented and handsome actor has always managed to steal our hearts, be it his acting talent or his gorgeous charm

Sunshine boy

Source: Kim Soo Hyun’s Instagram

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here