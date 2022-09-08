Heading 3

 10 Times Lee Min Ho wowed with his looks

 Ayushi Agrawal

SEPT 08, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: News1

All K-drama fans would know of this actor and how loved he is worldwide

Wanted

Image: News1

Even with a camera so up-close to his face, Lee Min Ho can proudly boast his charm

Personal

Image: News1

Building his powerful roster of expressions, the actor is always candid

Innocent

Image: News1

Even in the most unexpected moments, you will catch him looking the best

Caught

Image: News1

His mannerisms are often talked about by his fans

Lovely

Image: News1

He carries an aura of being one of the most sought after names in the industry

Star power

Image: Getty Images

Fashionista

His fame has allowed him to be the face of multiple brands around the globe

Image: Getty Images

His fabulous stature further adds to the beauty!

Physique

Image: Getty Images

On top of that, he is kind and genuine to others around him

Humble

Image: Getty Images

Over the years, he has built himself on an international level

World-class

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: BTS’ V Fashion in 2022

Click Here