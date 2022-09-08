Heading 3
10 Times Lee Min Ho wowed with his looks
Ayushi Agrawal
SEPT 08, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: News1
All K-drama fans would know of this actor and how loved he is worldwide
Wanted
Image: News1
Even with a camera so up-close to his face, Lee Min Ho can proudly boast his charm
Personal
Image: News1
Building his powerful roster of expressions, the actor is always candid
Innocent
Image: News1
Even in the most unexpected moments, you will catch him looking the best
Caught
Image: News1
His mannerisms are often talked about by his fans
Lovely
Image: News1
He carries an aura of being one of the most sought after names in the industry
Star power
Image: Getty Images
Fashionista
His fame has allowed him to be the face of multiple brands around the globe
Image: Getty Images
His fabulous stature further adds to the beauty!
Physique
Image: Getty Images
On top of that, he is kind and genuine to others around him
Humble
Image: Getty Images
Over the years, he has built himself on an international level
World-class
