MAY 14, 2022

10 times Madhuri Dixit nailed IG trends

|

Social Media Queen

Video: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri has become a social media queen as her Instagram handle is full of quirky trends

iPhone lockscreen trend

Video: Madhuri Dixit Instagram 

Though this did not involve her iconic dance, she absolutely aced the iPhone lock screen trend with her expressions

Madhuri Dixit flaunted her moves to the popular song, Lazy Lad from the movie Ghanchakkar

Video: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Lazy Lad trend

The ‘it has pockets’ trend went viral. It showed how happy women get when they get pockets in their dresses. Madhuri Dixit was no different as she too joined the trend

It has pockets

Video: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Video: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Me Too

This Bollywood beauty perfectly nailed the hook step as she danced to Meghan Trainor's Me Too

Video: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The 90s actress’ expressions over the classic Kishore Kumar song ‘Haal Kaise Hai Janab Ka’ left fans impressed

Haal Kaise Hai Janab Ka

Video: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

 Like several other B-town stars, Madhuri also manages to shine by keeping up with current trends

That’s not my name

Video: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri follows all Instagram reel trends and inspires the younger generation with perfection

Nails latest trend

Video: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri Dixit displayed her love for chocolates with this quirky trend

Chocolate love

Video: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The gorgeous dancer recently hopped on to the famous trend that made waves on the internet

Joyful dance

