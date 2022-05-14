Entertainment
10 times Madhuri Dixit nailed IG trends
|
Social Media Queen
Video: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri has become a social media queen as her Instagram handle is full of quirky trends
iPhone lockscreen trend
Video: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Though this did not involve her iconic dance, she absolutely aced the iPhone lock screen trend with her expressions
Madhuri Dixit flaunted her moves to the popular song, Lazy Lad from the movie Ghanchakkar
Video: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Lazy Lad trend
The ‘it has pockets’ trend went viral. It showed how happy women get when they get pockets in their dresses. Madhuri Dixit was no different as she too joined the trend
It has pockets
Video: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Video: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Me Too
This Bollywood beauty perfectly nailed the hook step as she danced to Meghan Trainor's Me Too
Video: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The 90s actress’ expressions over the classic Kishore Kumar song ‘Haal Kaise Hai Janab Ka’ left fans impressed
Haal Kaise Hai Janab Ka
Video: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Like several other B-town stars, Madhuri also manages to shine by keeping up with current trends
That’s not my name
Video: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri follows all Instagram reel trends and inspires the younger generation with perfection
Nails latest trend
Video: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri Dixit displayed her love for chocolates with this quirky trend
Chocolate love
Video: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The gorgeous dancer recently hopped on to the famous trend that made waves on the internet
Joyful dance
