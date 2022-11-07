Heading 3
10 Times Tabu dazzled in classic attires
Lubna Khan
Nov 07, 2022
Fashion
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Image: Tabu Instagram
Graceful
The actress wore a red and green lehenga and paired with a mustard colour blouse
Image: Tabu Instagram
Blue sequin
Tabu looked pretty in a blue sequined saree with a strap blouse of the same colour
Image: Tabu Instagram
Pastel pink
The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress donned a pastel pink colour embroidery lehenga
Image: Tabu Instagram
Red beauty
The actress looks charming in red colour shimmery saree with her hair styled in a bun
Image: Tabu Instagram
Black and Pink
She stuns in a black and pink colour lehenga
Image: Tabu Instagram
Elegance
Tabu’s red outfit is perfect for any wedding or festive occasion
Image: Tabu Instagram
Gold glam
The actress was a showstopper in a golden and red lehenga
Image: Tabu Instagram
Mehendi look
If you have a Mehendi ceremony to attend, then Tabu’s green lehenga is perfect for it
Image: Tabu Instagram
Perfect
The actress wore an embroidered lehenga and opted for curled hair
Click Here
Image: Tabu Instagram
White and Pink
Tabu shared a picture of her donning cream and pink ethnic wear