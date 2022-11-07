Heading 3

10 Times Tabu dazzled in classic attires

Lubna Khan

Nov 07, 2022

Fashion

Image: Tabu Instagram

 Graceful

The actress wore a red and green lehenga and paired with a mustard colour blouse

Image: Tabu Instagram

  Blue sequin

Tabu looked pretty in a blue sequined saree with a strap blouse of the same colour

Image: Tabu Instagram

  Pastel pink

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress donned a pastel pink colour embroidery lehenga

Image: Tabu Instagram

  Red beauty

The actress looks charming in red colour shimmery saree with her hair styled in a bun

Image: Tabu Instagram

  Black and Pink

She stuns in a black and pink colour lehenga

Image: Tabu Instagram

  Elegance

Tabu’s red outfit is perfect for any wedding or festive occasion

Image: Tabu Instagram

 Gold glam

The actress was a showstopper in a golden and red lehenga

Image: Tabu Instagram

   Mehendi look

If you have a Mehendi ceremony to attend, then Tabu’s green lehenga is perfect for it

Image: Tabu Instagram

 Perfect

The actress wore an embroidered lehenga and opted for curled hair

Image: Tabu Instagram

  White and Pink

Tabu shared a picture of her donning cream and pink ethnic wear

