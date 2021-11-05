Nov 5, 2021

Fashion

10 Times Tabu redefined grace

P R Gayathri

Tabu is no doubt a fashionista who loves to slay it all

Vintage Look

Image: Instagram

The Andhadhun actress looked amazing in a red kurta but all our eyes were on her wavy hairdo and dewy makeup

Party Ready Look

Image: Instagram

She redefined ethnic elegance in a black and white lehenga set by Gaurang Shah

Show Stopper Look

Image: Instagram

Her bright red Anarkali suit by Anamika Khanna oozes elegance and grace

Regal Red

Image: Instagram

Her grand look in a luxe green lehenga is our festive style inspiration

Ethnic Avatar

Image: Instagram

Tabu stole our hearts in her classy white Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ethnic suit

Simple & Glam

Image: Instagram

Her graceful style was elevated with an edgy sophistication thanks to her offbeat hairdo and glam makeup

Edgy Look

At Umang 2020, Tabu looked stunning in a silk lavender saree which she teamed up with a matching blouse

OTT Saree

We are in awe of Tabu’s age-defying looks and glam fashion choices

Bold & Beautiful

Image: Instagram

The diva continues to rock gorgeous looks with her graceful sense of style

Graceful 

Image: Instagram

thanks for reading
next: Winter skincare Tips for a healthy skin

Click Here