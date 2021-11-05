Nov 5, 2021
Fashion
10 Times Tabu redefined grace
P R Gayathri
Tabu is no doubt a fashionista who loves to slay it all
Vintage LookImage: Instagram
The Andhadhun actress looked amazing in a red kurta but all our eyes were on her wavy hairdo and dewy makeup
Party Ready LookImage: Instagram
She redefined ethnic elegance in a black and white lehenga set by Gaurang Shah
Show Stopper LookImage: Instagram
Her bright red Anarkali suit by Anamika Khanna oozes elegance and grace
Regal RedImage: Instagram
Her grand look in a luxe green lehenga is our festive style inspiration
Ethnic AvatarImage: Instagram
Tabu stole our hearts in her classy white Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ethnic suit
Simple & GlamImage: Instagram
Her graceful style was elevated with an edgy sophistication thanks to her offbeat hairdo and glam makeup
Edgy Look
At Umang 2020, Tabu looked stunning in a silk lavender saree which she teamed up with a matching blouse
OTT Saree
We are in awe of Tabu’s age-defying looks and glam fashion choices
Bold & BeautifulImage: Instagram
The diva continues to rock gorgeous looks with her graceful sense of style
Graceful Image: Instagram
