Ranpreet Kaur

MAY 12, 2022

10 times Taimur proved to be Abba’s boy

Ice cream love

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

This pic had little Tim enjoying his ice cream and he looked quite excited about it. On the other hand, Saif’s expression in the pic is unmissable

Inculcating the values

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Saif and Taimur were seen praying together during Ganesh Chaturthi. It was evident that Saif has been inculcating the right values in his son

Fitness is a lifestyle and looks like Saif Ali Khan has been teaching his son the same. This pic had the father-son duo practising yoga together

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Practising Yoga

Taimur was seen following Abba’s footsteps as he helped him plant trees

Planting trees together

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Watching over little one

This adorable pic had Saif and Taimur looking at little Jeh with immense love. This click certainly has our hearts

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Taimur was seen posing with Saif and elder brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and the little munchkin was twinning with her father in a white kurta

Twinning with Abba

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Taimur was seen leaning on daddy Saif Ali Khan’s back in this cute pic. Looks like he took Saif’s statement about having his back quite literally

Saif got Tim’s back

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Looking up to Abba

Saif is once again seen having his son’s back and Taimur being a complete daddy’s boy was seen looking up to his Abba

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

The Nawab of Pataudi was seen giving some gardening lessons to his little munchkin in this cute pic

Gardening lessons

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Taimur got himself a special hairstylist during the COVID-19 lockdown as Saif took the responsibility to give him a haircut

Daddy turns hairstylist

