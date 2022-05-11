Entertainment
Ranpreet Kaur
MAY 12, 2022
10 times Taimur proved to be Abba’s boy
Ice cream love
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
This pic had little Tim enjoying his ice cream and he looked quite excited about it. On the other hand, Saif’s expression in the pic is unmissable
Inculcating the values
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Saif and Taimur were seen praying together during Ganesh Chaturthi. It was evident that Saif has been inculcating the right values in his son
Fitness is a lifestyle and looks like Saif Ali Khan has been teaching his son the same. This pic had the father-son duo practising yoga together
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Practising Yoga
Taimur was seen following Abba’s footsteps as he helped him plant trees
Planting trees together
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Watching over little one
This adorable pic had Saif and Taimur looking at little Jeh with immense love. This click certainly has our hearts
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Taimur was seen posing with Saif and elder brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and the little munchkin was twinning with her father in a white kurta
Twinning with Abba
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Taimur was seen leaning on daddy Saif Ali Khan’s back in this cute pic. Looks like he took Saif’s statement about having his back quite literally
Saif got Tim’s back
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Looking up to Abba
Saif is once again seen having his son’s back and Taimur being a complete daddy’s boy was seen looking up to his Abba
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
The Nawab of Pataudi was seen giving some gardening lessons to his little munchkin in this cute pic
Gardening lessons
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Taimur got himself a special hairstylist during the COVID-19 lockdown as Saif took the responsibility to give him a haircut
Daddy turns hairstylist
