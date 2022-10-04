10 Times Varun Dhawan
gave fitness goals
But first, coffee!
We can see Varun Dhawan sipping from a tall glass of coffee while showing off his toned physique
Fitness freak
Varun Dhawan can be seen doing his workout with utmost conviction as he practices muscle-building exercises in this video
Flaunting his ab-tastic physique
Varun Dhawan's snap was from his workout hours as in the backdrop, one can see that the picture was taken at the gym
Burning those calories
Varun Dhawan indulges in an extensive workout as he burns his calories in the gym
Drool-worthy abs
Varun Dhawan shared a stunning shirtless picture from his Maldives getaway. He can be seen sporting black shorts and sunglasses in it
Workout with a view
Varun Dhawan has been practicing a lot of flow routines lately and the latest video shows that he has championed the form of exercise
Transformation for Bhediya
Varun Dhawan poses shirtless in the photo, giving us a glimpse of his perfectly ripped physique as he transforms for his next film Bhediya
Man in action
Varun Dhawan is seen flaunting his abs in the photo as he can be seen chilling like a villain with a breathtaking view in the background
Enjoying Mumbai ki baarish
Varun Dhawan can be seen enjoying the weather in his balcony and is happily getting drenched in the rain
Varun Dhawan is seen practicing boxing in the gym, in it, he is seen sporting a sleeveless black hoodie
Chanelling his inner boxer
