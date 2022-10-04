Heading 3

10 Times Varun Dhawan

gave fitness goals

Shefali Fernandes

OCT 04, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Photo: Varun Dhawan Instagram

But first, coffee!

We can see Varun Dhawan sipping from a tall glass of coffee while showing off his toned physique

Photo: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Fitness freak

Varun Dhawan can be seen doing his workout with utmost conviction as he practices muscle-building exercises in this video

Photo: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Flaunting his ab-tastic physique

Varun Dhawan's snap was from his workout hours as in the backdrop, one can see that the picture was taken at the gym

Photo: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Burning those calories

Varun Dhawan indulges in an extensive workout as he burns his calories in the gym

Photo: Varun Dhawan Instagram

 Drool-worthy abs

Varun Dhawan shared a stunning shirtless picture from his Maldives getaway. He can be seen sporting black shorts and sunglasses in it

Photo: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Workout with a view

Varun Dhawan has been practicing a lot of flow routines lately and the latest video shows that he has championed the form of exercise

Photo: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Transformation for Bhediya

Varun Dhawan poses shirtless in the photo, giving us a glimpse of his perfectly ripped physique as he transforms for his next film Bhediya

Photo: Varun Dhawan Instagram

 Man in action

Varun Dhawan is seen flaunting his abs in the photo as he can be seen chilling like a villain with a breathtaking view in the background

Photo: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Enjoying Mumbai ki baarish

Varun Dhawan can be seen enjoying the weather in his balcony and is happily getting drenched in the rain

Photo: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun Dhawan is seen practicing boxing in the gym, in it, he is seen sporting a sleeveless black hoodie

Chanelling his inner boxer

