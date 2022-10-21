pinkvilla
OCT 21, 2022
10 Times Yami Gautam gave saree goals
Image: Yami Gautam’s Instagram
Yami is wearing a purple silk saree with silver colour embroidery on it and has paired it with a mustard colour blouse
Image: Yami Gautam’s Instagram
Yami Gautam looks sexy in an evergreen black and white colour combination saree
Image: Yami Gautam’s Instagram
The actress for her wedding opted for her mother's silk saree
Image: Yami Gautam’s Instagram
Actress shared a picture of her wearing a pretty green Banarasi silk saree
Image: Yami Gautam’s Instagram
Yami donned a raw mango saree with golden zari work done on it
Image: Yami Gautam’s Instagram
Yami looks amazing in an orange silk saree as she flaunts her million-dollar smile
Image: Yami Gautam’s Instagram
The actress once again nailed the silk saree in pink. She has teamed it with a parrot green colour blouse
Image: Yami Gautam’s Instagram
In the video, Yami is seen getting ready for the wedding in a red saree
Image: Yami Gautam’s Instagram
Yami Gautam donned a red Banarasi saree and looked very pretty
Image: Yami Gautam’s Instagram
Yami wore a black and golden colour saree which is an evergreen combination
