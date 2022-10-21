Heading 3

Akriti
 Anand

OCT 21, 2022

FASHION

10 Times Yami Gautam gave saree goals

Image: Yami Gautam’s Instagram

Yami is wearing a purple silk saree with silver colour embroidery on it and has paired it with a mustard colour blouse

Love for purple

Image: Yami Gautam’s Instagram

Yami Gautam looks sexy in an evergreen black and white colour combination saree

Black and white

Image: Yami Gautam’s Instagram

The actress for her wedding opted for her mother's silk saree

Beautiful red

Image: Yami Gautam’s Instagram

Actress shared a picture of her wearing a pretty green Banarasi silk saree

Green looks pretty

Image: Yami Gautam’s Instagram

Yami donned a raw mango saree with golden zari work done on it

Red beauty

Image: Yami Gautam’s Instagram

Yami looks amazing in an orange silk saree as she flaunts her million-dollar smile

Orange candy

Image: Yami Gautam’s Instagram

The actress once again nailed the silk saree in pink. She has teamed it with a parrot green colour blouse

Pink day

Image: Yami Gautam’s Instagram

In the video, Yami is seen getting ready for the wedding in a red saree

Red collection

Image: Yami Gautam’s Instagram

Yami Gautam donned a red Banarasi saree and looked very pretty

Banarasi saree

Image: Yami Gautam’s Instagram

Yami wore a black and golden colour saree which is an evergreen combination

Printed co-ords

