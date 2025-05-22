Heading 3

Sakshi Shelke

 Lifestyle

MAY 22, 2025

10 Tips to Glow Like Aishwarya Rai

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar Indonesia, Aishwarya revealed she consistently wakes up as early as 5:30 am

Rise And Shine Early!

Image Source: Aishwarya Rai Instagram

Aishwarya believes hydration is key to glowing skin, calling it the easiest and most effective beauty tip, according to Harper’s Bazaar UK

Drink That Water!

Image Source: Aishwarya Rai Instagram

Along with staying hydrated, the actress emphasized the importance of good hygiene for healthy skin 

Maintain Hygiene

Image Source: Aishwarya Rai Instagram

Aishwarya prioritizes healthy eating and nutrition over junk food, as noted by The Times of India

Always Eat Healthy

Image Source: Aishwarya Rai Instagram

She uses home remedies like a mixture of gram flour, turmeric, and milk to exfoliate, and also a face pack made of yogurt and cucumber to enhance her glow

Try DIY Face Packs

Image Source: Aishwarya Rai Instagram

Apart from coconut hair oil, Aishwarya uses hair masks made from eggs and olive oil, and another mask with milk and honey for beautiful, healthy hair 

Take Care of Your Hair

Image Source: Aishwarya Rai Instagram

The diva drinks cucumber juice for its anti-inflammatory properties that help repair skin cells and address skin issues

Cucumber Juice Also Helps With The Glow!

Image Source: Aishwarya Rai Instagram

Moisturizing has become a daily routine for Aishwarya, especially since she started working early, making it a vital part of her skincare

Never Skip Moisturization

Image Source: Aishwarya Rai Instagram

Aishwarya prefers lip colors in nude, pink, beige, pastel, and earthy brown shades for day, and opts for light, shimmery shades at night, according to Vogue

Have a Makeup Routine

Image Source: Aishwarya Rai Instagram

The actress shared with Vogue Italia that being comfortable in your own skin and embracing who you are is essential for happiness

Having A Healthy Mindset Matters

Image Source: Aishwarya Rai Instagram

