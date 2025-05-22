Heading 3
Sakshi Shelke
Lifestyle
MAY 22, 2025
10 Tips to Glow Like Aishwarya Rai
In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar Indonesia, Aishwarya revealed she consistently wakes up as early as 5:30 am
Rise And Shine Early!
Image Source: Aishwarya Rai Instagram
Aishwarya believes hydration is key to glowing skin, calling it the easiest and most effective beauty tip, according to Harper’s Bazaar UK
Drink That Water!
Image Source: Aishwarya Rai Instagram
Along with staying hydrated, the actress emphasized the importance of good hygiene for healthy skin
Maintain Hygiene
Image Source: Aishwarya Rai Instagram
Aishwarya prioritizes healthy eating and nutrition over junk food, as noted by The Times of India
Always Eat Healthy
Image Source: Aishwarya Rai Instagram
She uses home remedies like a mixture of gram flour, turmeric, and milk to exfoliate, and also a face pack made of yogurt and cucumber to enhance her glow
Try DIY Face Packs
Image Source: Aishwarya Rai Instagram
Apart from coconut hair oil, Aishwarya uses hair masks made from eggs and olive oil, and another mask with milk and honey for beautiful, healthy hair
Take Care of Your Hair
Image Source: Aishwarya Rai Instagram
The diva drinks cucumber juice for its anti-inflammatory properties that help repair skin cells and address skin issues
Cucumber Juice Also Helps With The Glow!
Image Source: Aishwarya Rai Instagram
Moisturizing has become a daily routine for Aishwarya, especially since she started working early, making it a vital part of her skincare
Never Skip Moisturization
Image Source: Aishwarya Rai Instagram
Aishwarya prefers lip colors in nude, pink, beige, pastel, and earthy brown shades for day, and opts for light, shimmery shades at night, according to Vogue
Have a Makeup Routine
Image Source: Aishwarya Rai Instagram
The actress shared with Vogue Italia that being comfortable in your own skin and embracing who you are is essential for happiness
Having A Healthy Mindset Matters
Image Source: Aishwarya Rai Instagram
