10 Top anime that are non-stop action

Hunter X Hunter is one of the most popular Shonen series in anime. Its unique plot and exciting action sequences have contributed to its success. This anime series talks about a world where Hunters are used to completing dangerous tasks, like catching dangerous criminals or exploring unknown regions, 12-year-old Gon Freecss who wants nothing more but to join their ranks 

Images: IMDb

Hunter x Hunter

FullMetal Alchemist is definitely one of the best television series out there and the action and storyline help set it apart from all others. The series is the journey of two little boys, brothers, who are living in a world that resembles the early 20th century in Germany, but where "alchemy" is real magic and has replaced science in many aspects of life 

Images: IMDb

FullMetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Attack on Titan is filled with some of the most unique action sequences in anime, along with some of the most memorable and endearing characters, including one of the most badass black-haired girls in anime world 

Images: IMDb

Attack on Titan

Gurren Lagann is a fantastic anime and may perhaps be the best one of all time. The plot is simple but brings new twists to the table and many mysteries to uphold. Following the protagonists, Simon and Kamina, as they started their journey from underground refuge, a place where humans have lived in safety for generations, and after stumbling upon an ancient ignition key to a war machine that they end up calling Lagann 

Images: IMDb

Gurren Lagann

With fantastic animation, strong characters, and impressive writing, Samurai Champloo is one of the best anime of all time. This story follows a young woman named Fuu who works at a small tea house and once she accidentally spills tea on one of her customers, she becomes increasingly harassed by a group of samurai 

Images: IMDb

Samurai Champloo


Talking about the shounen anime and the superhero genre, One Punch Man takes the stereotype of an infinitely powerful protagonist and makes it interesting. Following the story of Saitama, who pursued his childhood dream of being a hero, training so much that he could take down any foe with a single punch

Images: IMDb

One Punch Man

With 220 action-packed episodes, Naruto is one of the most popular anime, and both casual and hardcore anime fans alike hold this series in high esteem. Protagonist Naruto Uzumaki, a young boy whose village was wrecked by the Nine-Tailed Fox moments before his birth, and who now harbors the beast inside him after the leader sacrificed himself to end the monster’s rampage 

Images: IMDb

Naruto

Featuring one of the best red-haired anime girls, CowBoy Bebop is a legendary action anime, and it follows the crew of the spaceship Bebop, a group of outlaw country hunters

Images: IMDb

CowBoy Bebop

Boasting an impressive 291 episodes, almost everyone has at least heard of this action anime series. The protagonist Goku, a warrior of the nearly extinct Saiyan race, who was once sent to earth in order to conquer it, but who now lives as a kind protector due to amnesia

Images: IMDb

Dragon Ball Z

Mob Psycho 100 follows the story of Shigeo Mob Kageyama, an 8th grader with impressive psychic abilities. It is an anime filled with a lot of action and a lot of comedy, as well as conveying a lot of good messages through Mob and his friends 

Images: IMDb

Mob Psycho 100

