10 top K-drama anti-heroines
Kang Se-ra's manipulative schemes and selfish desires threaten to tear apart the lives of the main characters in this romantic drama
Image: MBC
Kang Se-ra (Fated To Love You)
Rachel Yoo's jealousy and entitlement drive her to extreme measures as she competes for love and power
Image: SBS
Rachel Yoo (The Heirs)
Go Chae-yeon's obsession with revenge leads her to manipulate and deceive those around her in this tale of transformation
Image: SBS
Go Chae-yeon (Birth of a Beauty)
Han Soo-ri's cunning and deceitful nature cause chaos and turmoil in the lives of the characters in this heartwarming drama
Image: KBS2
Han Soo-ri (My Dear Cat)
Kim Joo-young's calculated actions and ruthless ambition threaten to destroy the lives of families in this gripping portrayal of the pressures of society
Kim Joo-young (SKY Castle)
Image: JTBC
Despite her beauty, Cha Hee-joo's villainous actions captivate audiences in this supernatural romance
Cha Hee-joo (The Master’s Sun)
Image: SBS.
Yeo Da-kyung's involvement in a toxic affair adds layers of complexity to this drama about betrayal and revenge
Yeo Da-kyung (The World of the Married)
Image: JTBC
Cheon So-jin's brutal and emotional manipulation leaves viewers stunned in this high-stakes revenge drama
Cheon So-jin (The Penthouse)
Image: SBS
Won Sang-a's surprising villainy adds intrigue to this drama as she navigates power struggles and secrets
Won Sang-a (Little Women)
Image: KBS2
Park Yeon-jin's mesmerizing portrayal of a manipulative antagonist adds tension to this gripping drama
Park Yeon-jin (The Glory)
Image: JTBC