Pujya Doss

june 29, 2024

Entertainment

10 top K-drama anti-heroines

Kang Se-ra's manipulative schemes and selfish desires threaten to tear apart the lives of the main characters in this romantic drama

Image:  MBC

Kang Se-ra (Fated To Love You)

Rachel Yoo's jealousy and entitlement drive her to extreme measures as she competes for love and power

Image:  SBS

Rachel Yoo (The Heirs)

Go Chae-yeon's obsession with revenge leads her to manipulate and deceive those around her in this tale of transformation

Image:  SBS

Go Chae-yeon (Birth of a Beauty)

Han Soo-ri's cunning and deceitful nature cause chaos and turmoil in the lives of the characters in this heartwarming drama

Image:  KBS2

Han Soo-ri (My Dear Cat)

Kim Joo-young's calculated actions and ruthless ambition threaten to destroy the lives of families in this gripping portrayal of the pressures of society

Kim Joo-young (SKY Castle)

Image:  JTBC

Despite her beauty, Cha Hee-joo's villainous actions captivate audiences in this supernatural romance

Cha Hee-joo (The Master’s Sun)

Image: SBS.

Yeo Da-kyung's involvement in a toxic affair adds layers of complexity to this drama about betrayal and revenge

Yeo Da-kyung (The World of the Married)

Image:  JTBC

Cheon So-jin's brutal and emotional manipulation leaves viewers stunned in this high-stakes revenge drama

Cheon So-jin (The Penthouse)

Image:  SBS

Won Sang-a's surprising villainy adds intrigue to this drama as she navigates power struggles and secrets

Won Sang-a (Little Women)

Image:  KBS2

Park Yeon-jin's mesmerizing portrayal of a manipulative antagonist adds tension to this gripping drama

Park Yeon-jin (The Glory)

Image:  JTBC

