Heading 3

Pujya Doss

January 13, 2024

Entertainment

10 Toughest and Most Badass Actresses

A formidable North Korean defector, Kang Sae Byeok, unleashes deadly martial arts skills in a perilous children's game, aiming for a life-changing prize.

Image Credits: Netflix

Kang Sae Byeok - Squid Game

Yoon Ji Woo infiltrates an organized crime ring as a policewoman to avenge her father's death, unraveling a gripping tale of revenge and justice.

Image Credits: Netflix

Yoon Ji Woo - My Name

Ko Moon Young, a children's book author with antisocial personality disorder, embarks on a transformative journey, finding love with a psychiatric hospital caretaker.

Image Credits: tvN

Ko Moon Young - It's Okay to Not Be Okay

Nam Hang Joo, endowed with glimpses into the future, collaborates with a prosecutor to thwart crimes before they occur in this suspenseful drama.

Nam Hang Joo - While You Were Sleeping

Image Credits: SBS

Kim Sun Woo, a resilient woman, grapples with life's challenges while working for a wealthy yet troubled family, portraying strength in adversity.

Kim Sun Woo - My Mister

Image Credits: tvN

Do Bong Soon - Strong Girl Bong-Soon

Image Credits: JTBC

Do Bong Soon, endowed with superhuman strength, champions justice, using her powers to protect loved ones in this charming and action-packed series.

Kang Mo Yeon, a brilliant doctor, finds love amid the chaos of a war-torn country, entwining the stories of love and duty.

Kang Mo Yeon - Descendants of the Sun

Image Credits: KBS2

Sung Deok Mi, a chief curator, juggles her professional life with a secret passion for an idol group, unraveling a delightful romantic comedy.

Sung Deok Mi - Her Private Life

Image Credits: tvN

Ji Eun Tak, an immortal bride with the ability to see ghosts, defies fate in a beautifully tragic love story that transcends time.

Ji Eun Tak - Goblin

Image Credits: tvN

Oh Dong Baek, an unapologetic single mother, challenges societal norms with resilience, portraying a heartwarming story of love and courage.

Oh Dong Baek - When The Camellia Blooms

Image Credits: KBS2

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here