10 Toughest and Most Badass Actresses
A formidable North Korean defector, Kang Sae Byeok, unleashes deadly martial arts skills in a perilous children's game, aiming for a life-changing prize.
Image Credits: Netflix
Kang Sae Byeok - Squid Game
Yoon Ji Woo infiltrates an organized crime ring as a policewoman to avenge her father's death, unraveling a gripping tale of revenge and justice.
Image Credits: Netflix
Yoon Ji Woo - My Name
Ko Moon Young, a children's book author with antisocial personality disorder, embarks on a transformative journey, finding love with a psychiatric hospital caretaker.
Image Credits: tvN
Ko Moon Young - It's Okay to Not Be Okay
Nam Hang Joo, endowed with glimpses into the future, collaborates with a prosecutor to thwart crimes before they occur in this suspenseful drama.
Nam Hang Joo - While You Were Sleeping
Image Credits: SBS
Kim Sun Woo, a resilient woman, grapples with life's challenges while working for a wealthy yet troubled family, portraying strength in adversity.
Kim Sun Woo - My Mister
Image Credits: tvN
Do Bong Soon - Strong Girl Bong-Soon
Image Credits: JTBC
Do Bong Soon, endowed with superhuman strength, champions justice, using her powers to protect loved ones in this charming and action-packed series.
Kang Mo Yeon, a brilliant doctor, finds love amid the chaos of a war-torn country, entwining the stories of love and duty.
Kang Mo Yeon - Descendants of the Sun
Image Credits: KBS2
Sung Deok Mi, a chief curator, juggles her professional life with a secret passion for an idol group, unraveling a delightful romantic comedy.
Sung Deok Mi - Her Private Life
Image Credits: tvN
Ji Eun Tak, an immortal bride with the ability to see ghosts, defies fate in a beautifully tragic love story that transcends time.
Ji Eun Tak - Goblin
Image Credits: tvN
Oh Dong Baek, an unapologetic single mother, challenges societal norms with resilience, portraying a heartwarming story of love and courage.
Oh Dong Baek - When The Camellia Blooms
Image Credits: KBS2