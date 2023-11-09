Heading 3

10 Travel based Movies to watch

Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan, and Mithila Palkar starrer Karwaan is a beautiful feel-good comedy movie

Karwaan

Starring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol and Katrina Kaif in lead, the movie is an inspirational journey to self-discovery 

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

The Imtiaz Ali directorial follows the journey of two unknown people who cross each other's path and went on a search for a lost engagement ring

Jab Harry Met Sejal

The Farhan Akhtar directorial was among the firsts to impact Indian cinema with the new-age culture and modernity

Dil Chahta Hai

It is the latest addition to the list where four unknown women of different generations cross paths and go on a long motorbike ride

Dhak Dhak

The Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer explores the subject of mental disorder and advocates to follow passion

 Tamasha

The Shoojit Sircar directorial film is a feel-good slice-of-life entertainer where the leads travel from Delhi to Kolkata 

Piku

Considered as one of the best rom-coms of Bollywood, YJHD travels from different regions of India to foreign destinations

 Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Jab We Met

Another Imtiaz Ali directorial Jab We Met is now a cult film. It explored different phases of life by traveling various regions of India

It is a situational comedy drama where Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone travels North to South and fell for each other

Chennai Express

