Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
November 09, 2023
10 Travel based Movies to watch
Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan, and Mithila Palkar starrer Karwaan is a beautiful feel-good comedy movie
Karwaan
Image: IMDb
Starring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol and Katrina Kaif in lead, the movie is an inspirational journey to self-discovery
Image: IMDb
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
The Imtiaz Ali directorial follows the journey of two unknown people who cross each other's path and went on a search for a lost engagement ring
Jab Harry Met Sejal
Image: IMDb
The Farhan Akhtar directorial was among the firsts to impact Indian cinema with the new-age culture and modernity
Dil Chahta Hai
Image: IMDb
It is the latest addition to the list where four unknown women of different generations cross paths and go on a long motorbike ride
Dhak Dhak
Image: IMDb
The Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer explores the subject of mental disorder and advocates to follow passion
Tamasha
Image: IMDb
The Shoojit Sircar directorial film is a feel-good slice-of-life entertainer where the leads travel from Delhi to Kolkata
Piku
Image: IMDb
Considered as one of the best rom-coms of Bollywood, YJHD travels from different regions of India to foreign destinations
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Image: IMDb
Jab We Met
Image: IMDb
Another Imtiaz Ali directorial Jab We Met is now a cult film. It explored different phases of life by traveling various regions of India
It is a situational comedy drama where Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone travels North to South and fell for each other
Chennai Express
Image: IMDb
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.