Pujya Doss

JULY 18, 2024

Entertainment

10 travel-friendly K-pop songs you should know

Image: SM Entertainment

Red Flavor by Red Velvet

This energetic and refreshing song makes every journey feel like a summer adventure with its vibrant beats and catchy chorus

Melancholic yet uplifting, this song captures the bittersweet essence of travel, perfect for reflecting during long journeys

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Spring Day by BTS

Light and breezy, this song’s sweet melody and calming lyrics are perfect for relaxing road trips and vacations

Image: Management SOOP

Holiday by Suzy

Fun and upbeat, this song’s lively rhythm and wanderlust-inducing lyrics make it the ultimate travel anthem

Image: Shofar Music

Travel by BOL4

This feel-good song’s tropical house vibes and catchy chorus make it ideal for beach trips and sunny days

Really Really by WINNER

Image: YG Entertainment

This whimsical and dreamy track’s light beats and ethereal vocals make every flight feel magical

Airplane by f(x)

Image: SM Entertainment

Playful and energetic, this song’s fun beat and carefree lyrics are perfect for road trips with friends

Go Go by BTS

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Vibrant and cheerful, this song’s lively tempo and joyful lyrics make it a must-have for any travel playlist

Travel by Mamamoo

Image: RBW Entertainment

This catchy and stylish song’s smooth rhythm and cool vibes are perfect for cruising through cityscapes

Whistle by BLACKPINK

Image: YG Entertainment

This chill and groovy song’s fresh beats and relaxing melody make it perfect for scenic drives and peaceful travel moments

View by SHINee

Image: SM Entertainment

