10 travel-friendly K-pop songs you should know
Image: SM Entertainment
Red Flavor by Red Velvet
This energetic and refreshing song makes every journey feel like a summer adventure with its vibrant beats and catchy chorus
Melancholic yet uplifting, this song captures the bittersweet essence of travel, perfect for reflecting during long journeys
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Spring Day by BTS
Light and breezy, this song’s sweet melody and calming lyrics are perfect for relaxing road trips and vacations
Image: Management SOOP
Holiday by Suzy
Fun and upbeat, this song’s lively rhythm and wanderlust-inducing lyrics make it the ultimate travel anthem
Image: Shofar Music
Travel by BOL4
This feel-good song’s tropical house vibes and catchy chorus make it ideal for beach trips and sunny days
Really Really by WINNER
Image: YG Entertainment
This whimsical and dreamy track’s light beats and ethereal vocals make every flight feel magical
Airplane by f(x)
Image: SM Entertainment
Playful and energetic, this song’s fun beat and carefree lyrics are perfect for road trips with friends
Go Go by BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Vibrant and cheerful, this song’s lively tempo and joyful lyrics make it a must-have for any travel playlist
Travel by Mamamoo
Image: RBW Entertainment
This catchy and stylish song’s smooth rhythm and cool vibes are perfect for cruising through cityscapes
Whistle by BLACKPINK
Image: YG Entertainment
This chill and groovy song’s fresh beats and relaxing melody make it perfect for scenic drives and peaceful travel moments
View by SHINee
Image: SM Entertainment