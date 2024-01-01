10 Trending K-dramas of 2024
Image: MBC
Wonderful World
A mother embarks on a quest for vengeance after her son’s death, unraveling a gripping thriller filled with emotional depth
A heartwarming rom-com about a couple overcoming life’s challenges, finding love and laughter along the way
Image credits: tvN
Queen of Tears
A unique blend of comedy and crime, following a quirky shop owner who gets entangled in unexpected adventures
Image: Disney+
A Shop for Killers
A romantic drama about a wedding planner’s unexpected love story, navigating through life’s twists and turns
Image: tvN
Wedding Impossible
An action-packed series about a cop with extraordinary abilities, fighting crime and uncovering secrets
Flex X Cop
Image: SBS
A touching story of love and redemption, as a couple navigates through their past and present
Marry My Husband
Image: tvN
A historical drama about a prince’s struggle for the throne, filled with intrigue and power plays
The Impossible Heir
Image: Disney+
Right after Ryoo Seon-jae, a top star ends his life, Im Sol, his top fan somehow ends up at a time when they were in high school and tries to protect him.
Lovely Runner:
Image: tvN
A medical rom-com about doctors finding love amidst the chaos of their demanding careers
Doctor Slump
Image: JTBC
A supernatural thriller set in the 1940s, where dark forces and human courage collide
Gyeongseong Creature Part 2
Image: Netflix