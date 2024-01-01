Heading 3

Pujya Doss

JULY 05, 2024

Entertainment

10 Trending K-dramas of 2024

Image: MBC

Wonderful World

A mother embarks on a quest for vengeance after her son’s death, unraveling a gripping thriller filled with emotional depth

A heartwarming rom-com about a couple overcoming life’s challenges, finding love and laughter along the way

Image credits: tvN

Queen of Tears

A unique blend of comedy and crime, following a quirky shop owner who gets entangled in unexpected adventures

Image: Disney+

A Shop for Killers

A romantic drama about a wedding planner’s unexpected love story, navigating through life’s twists and turns

Image: tvN

Wedding Impossible

An action-packed series about a cop with extraordinary abilities, fighting crime and uncovering secrets

Flex X Cop

Image: SBS

A touching story of love and redemption, as a couple navigates through their past and present

Marry My Husband

Image: tvN

A historical drama about a prince’s struggle for the throne, filled with intrigue and power plays

The Impossible Heir

Image: Disney+

Right after Ryoo Seon-jae, a top star ends his life, Im Sol, his top fan somehow ends up at a time when they were in high school and tries to protect him. 

Lovely Runner:

Image: tvN

A medical rom-com about doctors finding love amidst the chaos of their demanding careers

Doctor Slump

Image: JTBC

A supernatural thriller set in the 1940s, where dark forces and human courage collide

Gyeongseong Creature Part 2

Image: Netflix

