Pujya Doss
10 types of K-drama boyfriends you should know
The Chaebol Prince
Rich, arrogant, and brooding, he's the heir to a conglomerate. Initially cold, he melts for the protagonist, revealing a vulnerable side
Charming, caring, and understanding, he's the epitome of the perfect boyfriend. His sincerity and warmth make him irresistible
The Sweetheart
Mysterious, rebellious, and misunderstood, he's a rebel with a heart of gold. His tough exterior hides deep-seated emotional wounds
The Bad Boy
Loyal, dependable, and familiar, he's been by the protagonist's side since childhood. Their bond evolves into a sweet romance over time
The Childhood Friend
Handsome, talented, and adored by many, he's a celebrity with a hidden vulnerable side. Balancing fame and love becomes his ultimate challenge
The Idol
Intelligent, quirky, and eccentric, he's a mastermind in his field. His brilliance captivates the protagonist, but his social awkwardness poses obstacles
The Genius
Strong, stoic, and fiercely loyal, he's dedicated to keeping the protagonist safe. His unwavering commitment often leads to sacrifices for love
The Protector
Enigmatic, mysterious, and bound by destiny, he's a soul who finds his beloved across lifetimes. Their love transcends time and space
The Reincarnated Lover
Otherworldly, enigmatic, and out of place, he's from a different time or planet. Cultural differences and secrets challenge their love
The Alien or Historical Figure
Kind, supportive, and overlooked, he's the unsung hero in the protagonist's life. Despite his love, he often ends up heartbroken as the protagonist chooses another
The Second Lead
