april 12, 2024

Entertainment

Pujya Doss

10 types of K-drama boyfriends you should know

Image credits: tvN

The Chaebol Prince

Rich, arrogant, and brooding, he's the heir to a conglomerate. Initially cold, he melts for the protagonist, revealing a vulnerable side

Charming, caring, and understanding, he's the epitome of the perfect boyfriend. His sincerity and warmth make him irresistible

Image credits: tvN

The Sweetheart

Mysterious, rebellious, and misunderstood, he's a rebel with a heart of gold. His tough exterior hides deep-seated emotional wounds

Image credits: tvN

The Bad Boy

Loyal, dependable, and familiar, he's been by the protagonist's side since childhood. Their bond evolves into a sweet romance over time

Image credits: tvN

The Childhood Friend

Handsome, talented, and adored by many, he's a celebrity with a hidden vulnerable side. Balancing fame and love becomes his ultimate challenge

Image credits: tvN

The Idol

Intelligent, quirky, and eccentric, he's a mastermind in his field. His brilliance captivates the protagonist, but his social awkwardness poses obstacles

Image credits: tvN

The Genius

Strong, stoic, and fiercely loyal, he's dedicated to keeping the protagonist safe. His unwavering commitment often leads to sacrifices for love

The Protector

Image credits: tvN

Enigmatic, mysterious, and bound by destiny, he's a soul who finds his beloved across lifetimes. Their love transcends time and space

Image credits: tvN

The Reincarnated Lover

Otherworldly, enigmatic, and out of place, he's from a different time or planet. Cultural differences and secrets challenge their love

The Alien or Historical Figure

Image credits: tvN

Kind, supportive, and overlooked, he's the unsung hero in the protagonist's life. Despite his love, he often ends up heartbroken as the protagonist chooses another

The Second Lead

Image credits: tvN

