10 UFC knockouts that stunned everyone

Notorious Conor McGregor faced former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo in 2015 at UFC 194. McGregor was a heavy underdog in a match and fans and experts were confident that Aldo would destroy McGregor. Mystic Mac shocked the world after he KO’d Aldo in 13 seconds with a planned left punch
Conor McGregor’s 13-second knockout
In 2019, Jorge Masvidal faced Ben Askren at UFC 239. Masvidal and Askren started the match, where Asken was going for a takedown. Masvidal took a run and Askren got knocked out in five seconds
Jorge Masvidal’s 5-second flying knee knockout
Anderson Silva is undoubtedly one of the best strikers in UFC, and he proved it over and over. One such moment was when he faced Vitor Belfort in 2011 in a middleweight bout. And Silva ended the fight with a brutal front kick in round one
Spider Silva’s brutal front kick
Michael Chandler is a former Bellator champion, and he made his way into the UFC. Chandler fought Tony Ferguson at UFC 274, and he managed to stop Ferguson with a brutal front kick in round two
Michael Chandler’s cold knockout
Francis Ngannou is the hardest puncher on the planet. The former UFC champion has numerous times showcased his raw power. One such time was when he faced veteran Overeem, in 2017 at UFC 218. The fight ended with Ngannou’s uppercut KO in the round one
Francis Ngannou’s hardest punch
In 2020, Joaquin Buckley faced Impa Kasanganay in a middleweight bout. Buckley knocked out Impa with an incredible spinning kick which later went viral on the internet
Joaquin Buckley’s viral super-kick
In 2008, Chuck Liddell was booked to face then-undefeated fighter Rishad Evans. At UFC 88, main event, the underdog Iceman Liddell was rocked and knocked out by Evans with the right hand in the second round
Rishad Evans froze Iceman
Kamaru Usman sent Masvidal to shadow realms
Kamaru Usman is undoubtedly one of the most dominating UFC champions. He faced Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 in 2021, and Usman TKO’d Masvidal with his right hand in round second
Daniel Cormier is a legend and is one of the few UFC fighters to capture championships in two weight classes. Cormier faced Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 and he KO’d Miocic in round one of the fight
Daniel Cormier’s KO’d Stipe Miocic
Ronda Rousey was booked to face Holy Holm at UFC 193. Homes shocked the world after she brutally knocked out Ronda Rousey with a side head kick