10 Ultimate sci-fi K-dramas to watch 

A dual-timeline narrative explores the mystery of alien visitors and their impact on Earth

Image: tvN

Circle: Two Worlds Connected 

Detectives communicate across time through a mysterious walkie-talkie to solve cold cases and prevent crimes

Image: tvN

Signal 

A detective time travels between 1986 and the present, using his knowledge to solve crimes and uncover a serial killer

Tunnel 

Image: OCN

A medical researcher discovers he has clones, created by a sinister organization, leading to a battle for survival

Duel

Image: OCN

A stuntman gets entangled in a web of corruption while investigating a mysterious plane crash

Vagabond 

Image: SBS 

Two friends are resurrected with altered appearances and must solve their own murders using a magical abyss

Abyss 

Image: tvN 

People enter a time loop to reset their lives but face unexpected consequences and mysteries

365: Repeat the Year 

Image: MBC 

An alien who has lived on Earth for centuries falls in love with a top actress while hiding his true identity

My Love from the Star

Image: SBS 

A scientist develops a time-traveling device and teams up with a detective to prevent disasters

Reset 

Image: OCN

A detective investigates supernatural occurrences linked to a woman possessed by spirits

Possessed

Image: OCN

