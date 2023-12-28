10 unbreakable LeBron James records 

LeBron James, the first NBA player to score 40+ against every team in a regular season, reached this feat in his 1,404th game, notably hitting 46 against the LA Clippers
40 points against each NBA team
LeBron James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record (38,387 points). Experts foresee difficulty due to high averages, career span, and his unique early entry into the league
Record for All-Time scoring
James made history by scoring 30 points in 100 games for three franchises: the Miami Heat, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and now the Los Angeles Lakers
100+ 30-Point games with 3 franchises
LeBron James holds the record for most All-NBA team selections in history, now at 19. Chris Paul, with 11, is the closest active player. Despite age, James' elite play promises more selections, making catching up tough
Numerous All-NBA team picks
LeBron dominates scoring and passing, setting records in both. Fourth in assists, he trails Chris Paul by 1,000+, eyeing Kidd's spot. His top-five feat in both stats while winning is unrivaled
Top five in All-Time scoring and assists
LeBron James turned his output into wins, clinching Finals MVP for 3 teams. He got 2 straight MVPs and championships in Miami, a historic one in Cleveland
3 teams 3 MVPs
LeBron James, the NBA's 30K-10K-10K pioneer, remains an unmatched all-around player, setting a statistical standard in a league of his own
LeBron's 30K-10K-10K feat
Most All-Star game selections
LeBron James ties Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record with 19 All-Star Game selections. Active players KD and CP3 lag behind with 12. With James still going strong, 20+ All-Star trips seem feasible
LeBron, the greatest Cavalier, brought an NBA championship to Cleveland and holds several records. Scoring an average of 27.2 points in 849 games and playing 33,130 minutes, his records seem secure
Cleveland Cavaliers’ franchise records
Despite criticism, LeBron James tops NBA playoff history with 182 wins. His 282 games played are the most by any player. Four NBA championships and Finals MVPs prove his crucial game-winning ability