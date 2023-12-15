Heading 3
December 15, 2023
10 Underrated Bollywood Actresses
Shefali, who has been working for a long time in the industry, is slowly getting her due. Still, she has a long way to go ahead
Shefali Shah
Image: Imdb
Known for many brilliant performances in films like Dev. D, Margarita With A Straw, and Gully Boy, etc. Kalki is definitely an underrated actress
Image: Imdb
Kalki Koechlin
The actress is known for her flawless acting in Monsoon Wedding, Hindi Medium, Lust Stories, and The Night Manager, yet she remains underrated in Bollywood
Tillotama Shome
Image: Imdb
She has done some of the fabulous roles in Marathi and Hindi cinema. However, she has yet to get much recognition in the industry
Amruta Subhash
Image: Imdb
A brilliant actress and a terrific filmmaker, Konkana is among the best talents of Bollywood, but she remained underutilized in the film Industry
Konkana Sen Sharma
Image: Imdb
and many other films, Nimrat Kaur, is yet to be utilized up to her caliber
Nimrat Kaur
Image: Imdb
Coming from TV, Radhika is slowly making her place in Bollywood. However, the actress is not getting as many choices as her acting potential
Radhika Madan
Image: Imdb
Known for her subtle acting in Mirzapur and Manto, Rasika Duggal is a familiar face, but she is yet to go a long way ahead
Rasika Duggal
Image: Imdb
Richa Chadha
Image: Imdb
Richa Chadha is among the terrific performers in Bollywood. The actress has proved it many times in films like Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela, Masaan, Fukrey, and others
Best known as Kukoo of Sacred Games, Kubbra Sait is slowly making her path in the film industry, but her talent is yet to be recognized in Bollywood
Kubbra Sait
Image: Imdb
