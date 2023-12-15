Heading 3

December 15, 2023

10 Underrated Bollywood Actresses

Shefali, who has been working for a long time in the industry, is slowly getting her due. Still, she has a long way to go ahead

Shefali Shah

Known for many brilliant performances in films like Dev. D, Margarita With A Straw, and Gully Boy, etc. Kalki is definitely an underrated actress

 Kalki Koechlin

The actress is known for her flawless acting in Monsoon Wedding, Hindi Medium, Lust Stories, and The Night Manager, yet she remains underrated in Bollywood 

Tillotama Shome

She has done some of the fabulous roles in Marathi and Hindi cinema. However, she has yet to get much recognition in the industry

Amruta Subhash

A brilliant actress and a terrific filmmaker, Konkana is among the best talents of Bollywood, but she remained underutilized in the film Industry 

Konkana Sen Sharma

and many other films, Nimrat Kaur, is yet to be utilized up to her caliber

 Nimrat Kaur

Coming from TV, Radhika is slowly making her place in Bollywood. However, the actress is not getting as many choices as her acting potential

Radhika Madan

Known for her subtle acting in Mirzapur and Manto, Rasika Duggal is a familiar face, but she is yet to go a long way ahead 

Rasika Duggal

Richa Chadha 

Richa Chadha is among the terrific performers in Bollywood. The actress has proved it many times in films like Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela, Masaan, Fukrey, and others

Best known as Kukoo of Sacred Games, Kubbra Sait is slowly making her path in the film industry, but her talent is yet to be recognized in Bollywood 

Kubbra Sait

