Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 23, 2024

Entertainment

10 Underrated BTS songs pt 2

A soothing track with emotive vocals and reflective lyrics, offering solace and comfort in rainy days with its calming melody and heartfelt sentiment.

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Rain

A hopeful anthem about growth and resilience, showcasing BTS' vocal and rap skills while delivering a message of overcoming obstacles and embracing change.

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Moving On

A soulful R&B track featuring raw vocals and poignant lyrics, expressing longing and vulnerability in love with its captivating melody and emotional depth.

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Hold Me Tight

A playful yet introspective song addressing the love-hate relationship between BTS and their fans, blending catchy hooks with thought-provoking lyrics and smooth harmonies.

Pied Piper

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A metaphorical exploration of loneliness and communication barriers, drawing parallels to the elusive whale's cry, delivered through poignant lyrics and a haunting melody.

Whalien 52

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A melancholic ballad capturing the bittersweet essence of autumn, with soulful vocals and poetic lyrics evoking nostalgia and longing in a serene musical landscape.

Autumn Leaves

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

House of Cards

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A sultry and seductive track with moody vocals and a captivating melody, exploring the complexities of a toxic relationship through its hypnotic sound and evocative lyrics.

A heartfelt tribute to BTS' mothers, expressing gratitude and love through powerful rap verses and melodic refrains, showcasing emotional depth and sincerity.

Mama

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A hauntingly beautiful song featuring soulful vocals and introspective lyrics, conveying the pain of unrequited love with its poignant melody and raw emotion.

Let Me Know

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A hidden gem in BTS' discography, Sea reflects on their journey and struggles in the music industry, offering a candid and introspective look at their dreams and fears.

Sea

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

