Heading 3

Hrishita Das

june 21, 2024

Entertainment

10 underrated BTS songs Pt. 3

Known for its uplifting message and dynamic rap verses, the song inspires resilience and hope amidst challenges, showcasing BTS's lyrical prowess

Images credit: BIGHIT MUSIC

Tomorrow: 

Inspired by Pluto's reclassification, 134340 blends mellow vibes with thought-provoking lyrics, offering a unique auditory journey through space

Images credit: BIGHIT MUSIC

134340: 

A heartfelt ode to BTS's journey and gratitude towards their fans, the track reflects on their growth with emotive vocals and sincere lyrics

Images credit: BIGHIT MUSIC

Sea: 

With its catchy chorus and introspective lyrics about loneliness and connection, the track is a blend of pop and hip-hop

Images credit: BIGHIT MUSIC

Whalien 52: 

Encouraging listeners to chase their dreams despite societal pressures, the song combines empowering lyrics with an infectious beat and lively melody

Paradise:

Images credit: BIGHIT MUSIC

Let Me Know showcases BTS's vocal versatility and emotional depth, exploring themes of regret and longing in relationships 

Let Me Know: 

Images credit: BIGHIT MUSIC

Featuring ethereal vocals and poetic lyrics, Butterfly delicately explores vulnerability and transformation

Butterfly: 

Images credit: BIGHIT MUSIC

A powerful rap track that delves into inner struggles and emotional turmoil and impresses with intense verses

Outro: Tear: 

Images credit: BIGHIT MUSIC

Celebrating the allure of a loved one, the song charms with its playful blend of rap and vocals, offering a refreshing and catchy listening experience

Dimple (Illegal):

Images credit: BIGHIT MUSIC

The track seduces with its sultry R&B vibes, showcasing BTS's mature sound and harmonious blend of vocals

House of Cards: 

Images credit: BIGHIT MUSIC

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here