10 underrated BTS songs Pt. 3
Known for its uplifting message and dynamic rap verses, the song inspires resilience and hope amidst challenges, showcasing BTS's lyrical prowess
Images credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
Tomorrow:
Inspired by Pluto's reclassification, 134340 blends mellow vibes with thought-provoking lyrics, offering a unique auditory journey through space
Images credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
134340:
A heartfelt ode to BTS's journey and gratitude towards their fans, the track reflects on their growth with emotive vocals and sincere lyrics
Images credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
Sea:
With its catchy chorus and introspective lyrics about loneliness and connection, the track is a blend of pop and hip-hop
Images credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
Whalien 52:
Encouraging listeners to chase their dreams despite societal pressures, the song combines empowering lyrics with an infectious beat and lively melody
Paradise:
Images credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
Let Me Know showcases BTS's vocal versatility and emotional depth, exploring themes of regret and longing in relationships
Let Me Know:
Images credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
Featuring ethereal vocals and poetic lyrics, Butterfly delicately explores vulnerability and transformation
Butterfly:
Images credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
A powerful rap track that delves into inner struggles and emotional turmoil and impresses with intense verses
Outro: Tear:
Images credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
Celebrating the allure of a loved one, the song charms with its playful blend of rap and vocals, offering a refreshing and catchy listening experience
Dimple (Illegal):
Images credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
Click Here
The track seduces with its sultry R&B vibes, showcasing BTS's mature sound and harmonious blend of vocals
House of Cards:
Images credit: BIGHIT MUSIC