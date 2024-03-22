Heading 3

10 underrated Comedy movies on OTT


Starring Kunal Kemmu in the lead, Lootcase is an underrated comedy drama that you should watch. It is available on Disney Plus Hotstar 

Lootcase

Starring Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Varma, and Rajpal Yadav, Kathal is a hilarious watch that investigates a missing jackfruit. It is available on Netflix 

Kathal

Boasting talents of Manoj Bajpayee, Kay Kay Menon, Vijay Raaz, and others, Saat Uchakkey is a hilarious comedy drama that deserves your watch. Available on Disney Plus Hotstar 

Saat Uchakkey

Revolving around the love for Bollywood cinema, Filmistaan is a beautiful comedy entertainer that keeps you hooked with its exciting plot. It is available on Disney Plus Hotstar 

Filmistaan

The Saif Ali Khan starrer is not a usual comedy drama but one of the finest dark comedy entertainers. It is available on Disney Plus Hotstar 

Kaalakandi

Helmed by Vishal Bharadwaj, it stars Radhika Madaan, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Verma, and Sunil Grover. The movie is a hilarious journey of two sisters who fight like India-Pakistan throughout the film. Available on Prime Video 

Pataakha

Starring Arshad Warsi and Ileana D'Cruz in the lead, it revolves around a hilarious tale of a Nepali Kidnapper falling in love with an Indian girl. Streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar 

The Legend of Michael Mishra 

The Diana Penty and Abhay Deol starrer comedy-drama is a laugh riot! Available on JioCinema 

Happy Bhaag Jayegi

Delhi Belly

It is a dark comedy produced by Aamir Khan. The movie holds a separate fan base yet is underrated among the masses. Available on Netflix 

Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy starrer, Made In China, is an underrated comedy-drama you should watch this weekend. Available on JioCinema 

Made In China

