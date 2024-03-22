10 underrated Comedy movies on OTT

Starring Kunal Kemmu in the lead, Lootcase is an underrated comedy drama that you should watch. It is available on Disney Plus Hotstar
Lootcase
Image: IMDb
Starring Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Varma, and Rajpal Yadav, Kathal is a hilarious watch that investigates a missing jackfruit. It is available on Netflix
Image: IMDb
Kathal
Boasting talents of Manoj Bajpayee, Kay Kay Menon, Vijay Raaz, and others, Saat Uchakkey is a hilarious comedy drama that deserves your watch. Available on Disney Plus Hotstar
Image: IMDb
Saat Uchakkey
Revolving around the love for Bollywood cinema, Filmistaan is a beautiful comedy entertainer that keeps you hooked with its exciting plot. It is available on Disney Plus Hotstar
Filmistaan
Image: IMDb
The Saif Ali Khan starrer is not a usual comedy drama but one of the finest dark comedy entertainers. It is available on Disney Plus Hotstar
Kaalakandi
Image: IMDb
Helmed by Vishal Bharadwaj, it stars Radhika Madaan, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Verma, and Sunil Grover. The movie is a hilarious journey of two sisters who fight like India-Pakistan throughout the film. Available on Prime Video
Pataakha
Image: IMDb
Starring Arshad Warsi and Ileana D'Cruz in the lead, it revolves around a hilarious tale of a Nepali Kidnapper falling in love with an Indian girl. Streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar
The Legend of Michael Mishra
Image: IMDb
The Diana Penty and Abhay Deol starrer comedy-drama is a laugh riot! Available on JioCinema
Happy Bhaag Jayegi
Image: IMDb
Delhi Belly
Image: IMDb
It is a dark comedy produced by Aamir Khan. The movie holds a separate fan base yet is underrated among the masses. Available on Netflix
Image: IMDb
Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy starrer, Made In China, is an underrated comedy-drama you should watch this weekend. Available on JioCinema