10 Underrated EXO Songs You Should Listen
A mesmerizing track with smooth vocals and a dreamy melody, Gravity takes you on a celestial journey with EXO's harmonious blend
Image: SM Entertainment
Gravity:
With its enchanting sound and heartfelt lyrics, Moonlight transports listeners to a serene night under the stars, guided by EXO's soothing vocals
Image: SM Entertainment
Moonlight:
This refreshing song evokes images of a tranquil oasis, offering a moment of calm amidst life's chaos with EXO's soothing harmonies
Oasis:
Image: SM Entertainment
A captivating blend of electronic beats and soulful vocals, White Noise envelops listeners in a euphoric haze of sound and emotion
White Noise:
Image: SM Entertainment
Brimming with warmth and nostalgia, Love, Love, Love is a heartwarming anthem that celebrates the joy of love with EXO's uplifting harmonies
Love, Love, Love:
Image: SM Entertainment
This ethereal ballad captures the wistful longing of a dreamer, painting a vivid portrait of love and longing with EXO's emotive vocals
She's Dreaming:
Image: SM Entertainment
With its soul-stirring melody and poignant lyrics, My Turn To Cry tugs at the heartstrings as EXO delivers a heartfelt performance
My Turn To Cry:
Image: SM Entertainment
Lucky One:
Image: SM Entertainment
A funky and upbeat track, Lucky One exudes infectious energy and optimism, inviting listeners to groove along with EXO's irresistible charm
Blending sultry R&B vibes with EXO's signature flair, Sweet Lies is a seductive anthem that captivates with its irresistible allure
Sweet Lies:
Image: SM Entertainment
This tender ballad is a nostalgic journey through cherished moments, underscored by EXO's emotive vocals and heartfelt lyrics
Walk On Memories:
Image: SM Entertainment