PUJYA DOSS

may 16, 2024

Entertainment

10 Underrated EXO Songs You Should Listen 

A mesmerizing track with smooth vocals and a dreamy melody, Gravity takes you on a celestial journey with EXO's harmonious blend

Image: SM Entertainment

Gravity: 

With its enchanting sound and heartfelt lyrics, Moonlight transports listeners to a serene night under the stars, guided by EXO's soothing vocals

Image: SM Entertainment

Moonlight: 

This refreshing song evokes images of a tranquil oasis, offering a moment of calm amidst life's chaos with EXO's soothing harmonies

Oasis: 

Image: SM Entertainment

A captivating blend of electronic beats and soulful vocals, White Noise envelops listeners in a euphoric haze of sound and emotion

White Noise: 

Image: SM Entertainment

Brimming with warmth and nostalgia, Love, Love, Love is a heartwarming anthem that celebrates the joy of love with EXO's uplifting harmonies

Love, Love, Love: 

Image: SM Entertainment

This ethereal ballad captures the wistful longing of a dreamer, painting a vivid portrait of love and longing with EXO's emotive vocals

She's Dreaming: 

Image: SM Entertainment

With its soul-stirring melody and poignant lyrics, My Turn To Cry tugs at the heartstrings as EXO delivers a heartfelt performance

My Turn To Cry:

Image: SM Entertainment

Lucky One: 

Image: SM Entertainment

A funky and upbeat track, Lucky One exudes infectious energy and optimism, inviting listeners to groove along with EXO's irresistible charm

Blending sultry R&B vibes with EXO's signature flair, Sweet Lies is a seductive anthem that captivates with its irresistible allure

Sweet Lies: 

Image: SM Entertainment

This tender ballad is a nostalgic journey through cherished moments, underscored by EXO's emotive vocals and heartfelt lyrics

Walk On Memories: 

Image: SM Entertainment

