10 Underrated female K-pop Rappers

Yezi is a fierce and versatile rapper with a powerful flow and fiery stage presence. Her music is a mix of hip-hop, R&B, and trap, with lyrics that often deal with themes of self-love, empowerment, and mental health
Image: KQ Entertainment
Yezi (ex-FIESTAR)
Soyeon is a talented rapper, songwriter, and producer who is known for her innovative and experimental music. Her solo work is a mix of hip-hop, R&B, and trap, with lyrics that often deal with themes of self-love, confidence, and individuality.
Image: Cube Entertainment
Soyeon ((G)I-DLE)
Exy is a skilled rapper with a unique flow and style. Her music is a mix of hip hop, R&B, and trap, with lyrics that often deal with themes of love, heartbreak, and healing
Image: WM Entertainment
Exy (WJSN)
Dami is the main rapper of Dreamcatcher, and her solo music is a mix of hip hop, rock, and metal. Her music is known for its dark and edgy sound, with lyrics that often deal with themes of horror, mystery, and self-discovery
Image: Happy Face Entertainment
Dami (Dreamcatcher)
Jiwoo is the main rapper of KARD, and her solo music is known for its catchy melodies and playful lyrics. Her music is a mix of pop, hip hop, and R&B, with lyrics that often deal with themes of love, self-confidence, and empowerment
Image: DSP Media
Jiwoo (KARD)
Yujeong is the main rapper of Brave Girls, and her solo music is known for its smooth flow and soulful vocals. Her music is a mix of R&B, hip hop, and pop, with lyrics that often deal with themes of love, heartbreak, and healing
Image: Brave Entertainment
Yujeong (Brave Girls)
E:U is the main rapper of EVERGLOW, and her solo music is known for its powerful flow and fierce lyrics. Her music is a mix of hip hop, trap, and electronic dance music, with lyrics that often promote self-love and confidence
E:U (EVERGLOW)
Image: Yuehua Entertainment
Miryo's lyrical prowess and distinctive flow often fly under the radar. As a member of Brown Eyed Girls, she brings captivating versatility to the K-pop rap scene
Image: Mystic Story
MIRYO (Brown Eyed Girls)
Yeeun, known for her versatile skills in CLC, excels in both rap and songwriting. Her creative energy deserves to shine as a standalone artist
Yeeun (CLC)
Image: Cube Entertainment
Yujeong's impressive rap skills often take a backseat to her vocal talents in LABOUM. Her multifaceted abilities warrant more recognition as a rapper