 October 29, 2023

10 Underrated female K-pop Rappers

Yezi is a fierce and versatile rapper with a powerful flow and fiery stage presence. Her music is a mix of hip-hop, R&B, and trap, with lyrics that often deal with themes of self-love, empowerment, and mental health

Image: KQ Entertainment

Yezi (ex-FIESTAR)

Soyeon is a talented rapper, songwriter, and producer who is known for her innovative and experimental music. Her solo work is a mix of hip-hop, R&B, and trap, with lyrics that often deal with themes of self-love, confidence, and individuality.

Image: Cube Entertainment

Soyeon ((G)I-DLE)

Exy is a skilled rapper with a unique flow and style. Her music is a mix of hip hop, R&B, and trap, with lyrics that often deal with themes of love, heartbreak, and healing

Image:  WM Entertainment

Exy (WJSN)

Dami is the main rapper of Dreamcatcher, and her solo music is a mix of hip hop, rock, and metal. Her music is known for its dark and edgy sound, with lyrics that often deal with themes of horror, mystery, and self-discovery

Image:  Happy Face Entertainment

Dami (Dreamcatcher)

Jiwoo is the main rapper of KARD, and her solo music is known for its catchy melodies and playful lyrics. Her music is a mix of pop, hip hop, and R&B, with lyrics that often deal with themes of love, self-confidence, and empowerment

Image: DSP Media

Jiwoo (KARD)

Yujeong is the main rapper of Brave Girls, and her solo music is known for its smooth flow and soulful vocals. Her music is a mix of R&B, hip hop, and pop, with lyrics that often deal with themes of love, heartbreak, and healing

Image:  Brave Entertainment

Yujeong (Brave Girls)

E:U is the main rapper of EVERGLOW, and her solo music is known for its powerful flow and fierce lyrics. Her music is a mix of hip hop, trap, and electronic dance music, with lyrics that often promote self-love and confidence

E:U (EVERGLOW)

Image:  Yuehua Entertainment

Miryo's lyrical prowess and distinctive flow often fly under the radar. As a member of Brown Eyed Girls, she brings captivating versatility to the K-pop rap scene 

Image:  Mystic Story

 MIRYO (Brown Eyed Girls)

Yeeun, known for her versatile skills in CLC, excels in both rap and songwriting. Her creative energy deserves to shine as a standalone artist

 Yeeun (CLC)

Image: Cube Entertainment

Yujeong's impressive rap skills often take a backseat to her vocal talents in LABOUM. Her multifaceted abilities warrant more recognition as a rapper

Image:  NH Media

Yujeong (LABOUM)

