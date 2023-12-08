Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

December 08, 2023

10 underrated Hindi cinema actors 

The actor who is proving himself from last two decades is yet to be utilized by Bollywood filmmakers up to his true potential

Kay Kay Menon

Image: Imdb

Popular as JK of The Family Man, he deserves more attention in Bollywood. He is a terrific performer

Image: Imdb

Sharib Hashmi

The super talented actor and voice over artist Sharad Kelkar is a known face yet he remained underutilized in the film industry

Sharad Kelkar

Image: Imdb

Known for terrific performances, Ranvir Shorey deserves more work in the film Industry. He has immense talent and he should not be underrated anymore 

Ranvir Shorey

Image: Imdb

He is among the only few actors who has been a part of some of the best movies of Indian cinema. But, the actor never gets his due in the industry

Raghubir Yadav

Image: Imdb

Not only 12th Fail, but his performance in Mirzapur, Lootera and several TV shows speaks volume of him that how brilliant he is at his work

Vikrant Massey

Image: Imdb

Known for his powerful performances in Padmaavat, Rocket Boys and many more, Jim Sarbh is not seen in many movies. He should be given good films in Bollywood 

Jim Sarbh

Image: Imdb

Every time we watch Vijay Raaz on screen, we feel how underrated this actor is! No one would deny that he is a terrific actor

 Vijay Raaz

Image: Imdb

Barun Sobti

Image: Imdb

Another terrific actor Barun Sobti deserves more work in the film industry. He is known for many good performances, especially in Asur

Even after giving a spin-chilling performance in Pataal Lok, Jaideep Ahlawat didn't get enough work in the film industry what he deserves. He should not be in this list anymore

Jaideep Ahlawat 

Image: Imdb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here