Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
December 08, 2023
10 underrated Hindi cinema actors
The actor who is proving himself from last two decades is yet to be utilized by Bollywood filmmakers up to his true potential
Kay Kay Menon
Popular as JK of The Family Man, he deserves more attention in Bollywood. He is a terrific performer
Sharib Hashmi
The super talented actor and voice over artist Sharad Kelkar is a known face yet he remained underutilized in the film industry
Sharad Kelkar
Known for terrific performances, Ranvir Shorey deserves more work in the film Industry. He has immense talent and he should not be underrated anymore
Ranvir Shorey
He is among the only few actors who has been a part of some of the best movies of Indian cinema. But, the actor never gets his due in the industry
Raghubir Yadav
Not only 12th Fail, but his performance in Mirzapur, Lootera and several TV shows speaks volume of him that how brilliant he is at his work
Vikrant Massey
Known for his powerful performances in Padmaavat, Rocket Boys and many more, Jim Sarbh is not seen in many movies. He should be given good films in Bollywood
Jim Sarbh
Every time we watch Vijay Raaz on screen, we feel how underrated this actor is! No one would deny that he is a terrific actor
Vijay Raaz
Barun Sobti
Another terrific actor Barun Sobti deserves more work in the film industry. He is known for many good performances, especially in Asur
Even after giving a spin-chilling performance in Pataal Lok, Jaideep Ahlawat didn't get enough work in the film industry what he deserves. He should not be in this list anymore
Jaideep Ahlawat
