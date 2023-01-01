Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

DECEMBEr 25, 2023

Entertainment

10 underrated K-dramas of 2023

Despite gaining recognition worldwide at its native place this masterpiece struggles to reach high viewership

Twinkling Watermelon

Image: tvN

Got in fame recently this adorable fantasy drama was quite underrated at the time it got aired

See You in My 19th Life

Image: tvN

Focused on the story of an ordinary office worker who becomes a masked internet personality will keep you glued to your chair 

Mask Girl

Image: Netflix

Flawlessly depicts the downfall of fame and the deadly consequences in the glamorous world of influencers sadly this incredible series failed to impress the audience at the time of its release 

Celebrity

Image: Netflix

Released earlier this year the haters-turned-lovers drama is filled with a captivating story, intense emotional depth, and countless heartwarming moments

Call It Love

Image: Disney+

Starring Kim Dong Wook and Jin Ki Joo as leads, despite having a captivating narrative and adorable chemistry this rom-com went unnoticed by the audience 

My Perfect Stranger

Image: KBS2

The unique plotline of a taxi driver who unwillingly becomes a delivery man of ghosts is highly underrated 

Delivery Man

Image: ENA

Revolves around the story of a divorce lawyer who encounters her ex-husband in court stands out as be perfect court romance however it didn't receive the praise it deserves 

Strangers Again

Image: ENA

This simple yet heartwarming tale of two men of different ages embarking on the journey of self-discovery is undoubtedly pleasant on the eyes

The Eighth Sense

Image: KBS

Beautifully features the reality of friendship and life the story of three best friends who get through their hectic life by bonding over a beer should definitely be on your watchlist

Work Later, Drink Now

Image: TVING

