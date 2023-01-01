10 underrated K-dramas of 2023
Despite gaining recognition worldwide at its native place this masterpiece struggles to reach high viewership
Twinkling Watermelon
Image: tvN
Got in fame recently this adorable fantasy drama was quite underrated at the time it got aired
See You in My 19th Life
Image: tvN
Focused on the story of an ordinary office worker who becomes a masked internet personality will keep you glued to your chair
Mask Girl
Image: Netflix
Flawlessly depicts the downfall of fame and the deadly consequences in the glamorous world of influencers sadly this incredible series failed to impress the audience at the time of its release
Celebrity
Image: Netflix
Released earlier this year the haters-turned-lovers drama is filled with a captivating story, intense emotional depth, and countless heartwarming moments
Call It Love
Image: Disney+
Starring Kim Dong Wook and Jin Ki Joo as leads, despite having a captivating narrative and adorable chemistry this rom-com went unnoticed by the audience
My Perfect Stranger
Image: KBS2
The unique plotline of a taxi driver who unwillingly becomes a delivery man of ghosts is highly underrated
Delivery Man
Image: ENA
Revolves around the story of a divorce lawyer who encounters her ex-husband in court stands out as be perfect court romance however it didn't receive the praise it deserves
Strangers Again
Image: ENA
This simple yet heartwarming tale of two men of different ages embarking on the journey of self-discovery is undoubtedly pleasant on the eyes
The Eighth Sense
Image: KBS
Click Here
Beautifully features the reality of friendship and life the story of three best friends who get through their hectic life by bonding over a beer should definitely be on your watchlist
Work Later, Drink Now
Image: TVING