10 underrated K-dramas of all time

This drama provides a realistic glimpse into the lives of office workers, highlighting their struggles and growth. It's based on a popular webtoon and focuses on the challenges faced by temporary employees in a large corporation.
Misaeng
Combining drama and comedy, this series addresses social issues while telling the story of a mother who goes undercover as a high school student to protect her daughter from bullies.
Angry Mom
This heartwarming drama revolves around the lives of five female college students who share a house. It explores their friendships, romances, and personal growth.
Age of Youth
A remake of a Japanese drama, Mother tells the story of a school teacher who becomes deeply involved in protecting a young girl from an abusive home situation.
Mother
This unique drama blends past and present timelines, following the intertwined lives of three individuals, including a writer, during both the 1930s Japanese occupation and the present day.
Chicago Typewrite
Addressing sensitive topics such as school violence and bullying, this drama follows a family's journey to uncover the truth behind their son's life-threatening incident.
Beautiful World
Also known as Forest of Secrets, this crime thriller centers around a prosecutor and a police officer who must work together to solve a murder case while dealing with corruption within their institutions.
Stranger
From the creators of the Reply series, this drama is set in a prison and delves into the lives of the inmates, showcasing their friendships, struggles, and personal stories.
Prison Playbook
Focused on the lives of three women working in the technology industry, this drama offers a refreshing take on career, love, and ambition in the digital age.
Search: WWW
Revolves around ten people get the chance to go back in time by one year, but unexpectedly mysterious situations start to arise when their fates are changed and twisted in the process