Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 02, 2024

Entertainment

10 Underrated K-dramas That Deserve All the Hype

An author, a ghostwriter, and a fangirl discover a mysterious connection to the past. This gripping tale weaves history, friendship, and reincarnated love.

Image:  tvN

Chicago Typewriter

Set in a Seoul neighborhood, this heartwarming series follows five friends through the ups and downs of adolescence, capturing the essence of family and nostalgia

Image:  tvN

Reply 1988

A raw portrayal of corporate life follows an underdog navigating the challenges of the office. It highlights personal growth, resilience, and the pursuit of dreams

Image:  tvN

Misaeng (Incomplete Life)

A forbidden romance blooms between a talented pianist and a much older art dealer. This mature and beautifully crafted drama delves into love, art, and societal expectations

Secret Love Affair

Image:  JTBC

A prosecutor devoid of emotions teams up with a righteous cop to uncover corruption. This intense and suspenseful series explores the complexities of justice

Stranger (Forest of Secrets)

Image:  tvN

The Light in Your Eyes (Dazzling)

Image:  JTBC

A young woman discovers she can manipulate time, leading to unexpected consequences. This fantasy-tinged drama explores life's fleeting moments and the pursuit of happiness

A quirky accountant joins a corrupt company with plans to reform it. This comedic yet insightful drama balances humor with social commentary on corporate ethics

Chief Kim

Image:  KBS2

A modern-day acupuncturist time-travels to the Joseon era, creating comedic chaos and heartfelt moments while exploring the intersection of traditional and modern medicine

Live Up to Your Name

Image:  tvN

Three friends navigate the challenges of love and career in the chaotic world of television production. This meta-drama blends humor, realism, and emotional depth

Be Melodramatic

Image:  JTBC

A diverse group of tourists embarks on a journey through picturesque France, each carrying personal stories. This travel-inspired drama explores love, healing, and self-discovery

The Package

Image:  JTBC

