10 Underrated K-dramas That Deserve All the Hype
An author, a ghostwriter, and a fangirl discover a mysterious connection to the past. This gripping tale weaves history, friendship, and reincarnated love.
Image: tvN
Chicago Typewriter
Set in a Seoul neighborhood, this heartwarming series follows five friends through the ups and downs of adolescence, capturing the essence of family and nostalgia
Image: tvN
Reply 1988
A raw portrayal of corporate life follows an underdog navigating the challenges of the office. It highlights personal growth, resilience, and the pursuit of dreams
Image: tvN
Misaeng (Incomplete Life)
A forbidden romance blooms between a talented pianist and a much older art dealer. This mature and beautifully crafted drama delves into love, art, and societal expectations
Secret Love Affair
Image: JTBC
A prosecutor devoid of emotions teams up with a righteous cop to uncover corruption. This intense and suspenseful series explores the complexities of justice
Stranger (Forest of Secrets)
Image: tvN
The Light in Your Eyes (Dazzling)
Image: JTBC
A young woman discovers she can manipulate time, leading to unexpected consequences. This fantasy-tinged drama explores life's fleeting moments and the pursuit of happiness
A quirky accountant joins a corrupt company with plans to reform it. This comedic yet insightful drama balances humor with social commentary on corporate ethics
Chief Kim
Image: KBS2
A modern-day acupuncturist time-travels to the Joseon era, creating comedic chaos and heartfelt moments while exploring the intersection of traditional and modern medicine
Live Up to Your Name
Image: tvN
Three friends navigate the challenges of love and career in the chaotic world of television production. This meta-drama blends humor, realism, and emotional depth
Be Melodramatic
Image: JTBC
A diverse group of tourists embarks on a journey through picturesque France, each carrying personal stories. This travel-inspired drama explores love, healing, and self-discovery
The Package
Image: JTBC