10 Underrated K-dramas That Deserve More Hype pt 2
Heartwarming tale of friendship, family, and first loves in a Seoul neighborhood in 1988. Balances humor and emotion perfectly
Reply 1988
Interweaving past and present, this drama explores friendship, love, and loyalty with a touch of the supernatural
Chicago Typewriter
Gripping portrayal of office politics and personal struggles. Realistic and poignant, it delves into the lives of office workers
Misaeng: Incomplete Life
Heartfelt depiction of friendship among doctors. Combines medical drama with slice-of-life moments, creating a memorable and relatable series
Hospital Playlist
A unique blend of comedy and drama set in a prison. Explores themes of friendship, redemption, and the human experience
Prison Playbook
The emotional journey of a woman who kidnaps an abused girl to protect her. Deals with sensitive topics with empathy and depth
Mother
Riveting crime thriller with a time-travel twist. The gripping storyline and excellent performances keep viewers on the edge of their seats
Signal
A poignant exploration of human connections and resilience. Slow-paced yet deeply moving, it delves into the lives of ordinary people facing extraordinary challenges
My Mister
Refreshing take on modern relationships and marriage. Witty dialogue and well-developed characters make it a standout romantic comedy
Because This Is My First Life
Intense crime thriller with complex characters and intricate plotlines. Tackles corruption and morality in the justice system
Stranger
