Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 21, 2024

Entertainment

10 Underrated K-dramas That Deserve More Hype pt 2

Heartwarming tale of friendship, family, and first loves in a Seoul neighborhood in 1988. Balances humor and emotion perfectly

Image:  tvN.

Reply 1988

Interweaving past and present, this drama explores friendship, love, and loyalty with a touch of the supernatural

Image:  tvN.

Chicago Typewriter 

Gripping portrayal of office politics and personal struggles. Realistic and poignant, it delves into the lives of office workers

Misaeng: Incomplete Life 

Image:  tvN.

Heartfelt depiction of friendship among doctors. Combines medical drama with slice-of-life moments, creating a memorable and relatable series

Hospital Playlist 

Image:  tvN.

A unique blend of comedy and drama set in a prison. Explores themes of friendship, redemption, and the human experience

Prison Playbook 

Image:  tvN.

The emotional journey of a woman who kidnaps an abused girl to protect her. Deals with sensitive topics with empathy and depth

Mother 

Image:  tvN.

Riveting crime thriller with a time-travel twist. The gripping storyline and excellent performances keep viewers on the edge of their seats

Signal 

Image:  tvN.

A poignant exploration of human connections and resilience. Slow-paced yet deeply moving, it delves into the lives of ordinary people facing extraordinary challenges

My Mister 

Image:  tvN.

Refreshing take on modern relationships and marriage. Witty dialogue and well-developed characters make it a standout romantic comedy

Because This Is My First Life 

Image:  tvN.

Intense crime thriller with complex characters and intricate plotlines. Tackles corruption and morality in the justice system

Stranger 

Image:  tvN.

