10 Underrated K-dramas That Deserve More Love
A heartwarming prison drama filled with humor and life lessons. Follow the lives of inmates and staff, showcasing friendship, redemption, and unexpected bonds
Image: tvN
Prison Playbook
Blending past and present, this fantasy romance revolves around a bestselling author, a ghostwriter, and a freedom fighter. A unique tale of love and reincarnation
Image: tvN
Chicago Typewriter
This touching series follows a trauma cleaner and his autistic nephew, unraveling stories left behind by the departed. An emotional journey of healing and understanding
Image: Netflix
Move to Heaven
A powerful drama delving into the lives of three brothers and a troubled woman, exploring themes of forgiveness, healing, and unlikely connections
My Mister
Image: tvN
A quirky romantic comedy unfolds when an art gallery curator and a cocky genius painter find love amidst misunderstandings and artistic clashes.
Dali And Cocky Prince
Image: KBS2
Navillera:
Image: tvN
An inspiring story of an elderly man pursuing his lifelong dream of ballet, impacting the life of a young instructor. A beautiful portrayal of passion and mentorship
Join a brilliant anesthesiologist as he navigates medical mysteries and confronts ethical dilemmas, offering a unique perspective on the world of medicine
Doctor John
Image: SBS
A dark and gripping thriller revolving around a high school student involved in a dangerous double life. An intense exploration of crime, morality, and consequences
Extracurricular
Image: Netflix
Enter the world of a high school student who discovers she's a character in a webtoon. A whimsical journey of self-discovery, love, and altering fate
Extraordinary You
Image: MBC
A fun romantic comedy unfolds when a top star and an anti-fan find themselves living together. Expect laughs, unexpected romance, and heartwarming moments
So I Married an Anti-fan
Image: Viki