Pujya Doss

January 20, 2024

Entertainment

10 Underrated K-dramas That Deserve More Love

A heartwarming prison drama filled with humor and life lessons. Follow the lives of inmates and staff, showcasing friendship, redemption, and unexpected bonds

 Image:  tvN

Prison Playbook

Blending past and present, this fantasy romance revolves around a bestselling author, a ghostwriter, and a freedom fighter. A unique tale of love and reincarnation

Image:  tvN

Chicago Typewriter

This touching series follows a trauma cleaner and his autistic nephew, unraveling stories left behind by the departed. An emotional journey of healing and understanding

Image:  Netflix

Move to Heaven

A powerful drama delving into the lives of three brothers and a troubled woman, exploring themes of forgiveness, healing, and unlikely connections

My Mister

Image:  tvN

A quirky romantic comedy unfolds when an art gallery curator and a cocky genius painter find love amidst misunderstandings and artistic clashes. 

Dali And Cocky Prince

Image:  KBS2

Navillera:

Image: tvN

An inspiring story of an elderly man pursuing his lifelong dream of ballet, impacting the life of a young instructor. A beautiful portrayal of passion and mentorship

Join a brilliant anesthesiologist as he navigates medical mysteries and confronts ethical dilemmas, offering a unique perspective on the world of medicine

Doctor John

Image:  SBS

A dark and gripping thriller revolving around a high school student involved in a dangerous double life. An intense exploration of crime, morality, and consequences

Extracurricular

Image:  Netflix

Enter the world of a high school student who discovers she's a character in a webtoon. A whimsical journey of self-discovery, love, and altering fate

Extraordinary You

Image:  MBC

A fun romantic comedy unfolds when a top star and an anti-fan find themselves living together. Expect laughs, unexpected romance, and heartwarming moments

So I Married an Anti-fan

Image:  Viki

