 Sugandha Srivastava

july 13, 2023

Entertainment

10 Underrated K-Dramas To Binge-Watch

Chicago Typewriter is a captivating historical-fantasy drama that weaves together romance, mystery, and time travel, connecting the lives of its intriguing characters

Chicago Typewriter

Source: tvN

Through The Darkness

Source: SBS

Kim Nam Gil portrays Song Ha-young, a police officer turned criminal profiler, in this intense and captivating drama inspired by true events

Prison Playbook is a darkly comedic drama that delves into the lives of inmates, exploring their relationships, pasts, and aspirations

Prison Playbook

Source: tvN

This captivating drama follows two anesthesiologists as they navigate ethical dilemmas and personal struggles while helping patients in pain

Doctor John

Source: SBS

My Mister is a compelling and somber drama centered around three brothers, their hardships, and an unlikely friendship that brings solace

My Mister

Source: tvN

A heartwarming drama depicts the journey of a retiree chasing his dream of becoming a ballerina, with intergenerational relationships and pursuing passion at its core

Navillera

Source: tvN

Search: WWW is a groundbreaking K-drama that explores the lives of three accomplished women in a male-dominated industry, showcasing feminism and empowering themes

Search: WWW

Source: tvN

This drama follows the journey of three individuals who enter a contract marriage, touching on love, career, and societal expectations

Because This Is My First Life

Source: tvN

The Fiery Priest follows a passionate priest, a prosecutor, and a detective as they unite to expose corruption and address societal issues

The Fiery Priest

Source: SBS

Misaeng portrays the journey of Jang Geu-rae, an intern in a trading company, as he confronts the harsh realities of the corporate world, providing a refreshing departure from conventional romance-centered K-dramas

Misaeng

Source: tvN

