10 Underrated K-Dramas To Binge-Watch
Chicago Typewriter is a captivating historical-fantasy drama that weaves together romance, mystery, and time travel, connecting the lives of its intriguing characters
Chicago Typewriter
Source: tvN
Through The Darkness
Source: SBS
Kim Nam Gil portrays Song Ha-young, a police officer turned criminal profiler, in this intense and captivating drama inspired by true events
Prison Playbook is a darkly comedic drama that delves into the lives of inmates, exploring their relationships, pasts, and aspirations
Prison Playbook
Source: tvN
This captivating drama follows two anesthesiologists as they navigate ethical dilemmas and personal struggles while helping patients in pain
Doctor John
Source: SBS
My Mister is a compelling and somber drama centered around three brothers, their hardships, and an unlikely friendship that brings solace
My Mister
Source: tvN
A heartwarming drama depicts the journey of a retiree chasing his dream of becoming a ballerina, with intergenerational relationships and pursuing passion at its core
Navillera
Source: tvN
Search: WWW is a groundbreaking K-drama that explores the lives of three accomplished women in a male-dominated industry, showcasing feminism and empowering themes
Search: WWW
Source: tvN
This drama follows the journey of three individuals who enter a contract marriage, touching on love, career, and societal expectations
Because This Is My First Life
Source: tvN
The Fiery Priest follows a passionate priest, a prosecutor, and a detective as they unite to expose corruption and address societal issues
The Fiery Priest
Source: SBS
Click Here
Misaeng portrays the journey of Jang Geu-rae, an intern in a trading company, as he confronts the harsh realities of the corporate world, providing a refreshing departure from conventional romance-centered K-dramas
Misaeng
Source: tvN