august 16, 2024

10 underrated K-dramas you missed out on

Pujya Doss

Entertainment

Follow three siblings navigating their quest for freedom in this compelling 2022 show. An underrated gem, it's a must-watch for those seeking a riveting plot

Image:  JTBC

My Liberation Notes

 Dive into a musical romance featuring Park Hyung Sik, Han So Hee, and Victoria Grace. This captivating show promises an enchanting journey of love and music

 Image:  Disney+

Soundtrack #1

Witness a cash-strapped educator's unexpected turn into a drug courier, unraveling a suspenseful tale filled with twists. Brace yourself for an edge-of-your-seat experience

Image:  NETFLIX

A Model Family

 Experience a rollercoaster of emotions in this Korean drama, from heartwarming moments to intense drama. It's a captivating exploration of life's complexities

Move to Heaven

Image:  NETFLIX

Immerse yourself in a post-apocalyptic world filled with fantasy and horror. Through gripping settings and themes, the show offers a unique and immersive viewing experience

Image:  tvN

Happiness

 Delve into the intricacies of a married couple seeking vengeance. This drama explores the highs and lows of human connections, portraying the depth of relationships

The World of the Married

Image: JTBC

Explore the world of an underrated Korean drama, where a detective's obsession with solving a mysterious murder disguised as suicide takes center stage

The Smile Has Left Your Eyes

Image:  tvN

Get hooked on the love story between an actor and a radio writer. This captivating show is addictive, making it challenging to resist watching

Radio Romance

 Image: KBS2 

Follow a doctor's quest to uncover the mystery behind his patients' unexplained pain in this 2019 drama. Directed by Soo Won Jo, it promises a compelling narrative

Doctor John

Image: SBS

Enter the intriguing world of Kim Tae Pyung, who possesses the power to foresee others' deaths. This show offers a unique perspective on fate and the unknown

The Game: Towards Zero

Image:  MBC

