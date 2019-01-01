10 Underrated K-dramas You Probably Haven't Watched Yet
Follow three siblings navigating their quest for freedom in this compelling 2022 show. An underrated gem, it's a must-watch for those seeking a riveting plot
Image: JTBC
My Liberation Notes
Dive into a musical romance featuring Park Hyung Sik, Han So Hee, and Victoria Grace. This captivating show promises an enchanting journey of love and music
Image: Disney+
Soundtrack #1
Witness a cash-strapped educator's unexpected turn into a drug courier, unraveling a suspenseful tale filled with twists. Brace yourself for an edge-of-your-seat experience
Image: NETFLIX
A Model Family
Experience a rollercoaster of emotions in this Korean drama, from heartwarming moments to intense drama. It's a captivating exploration of life's complexities
Move to Heaven
Image: NETFLIX
Immerse yourself in a post-apocalyptic world filled with fantasy and horror. Through gripping settings and themes, the show offers a unique and immersive viewing experience
Happiness
Image: tvN
Delve into the intricacies of a married couple seeking vengeance. This drama explores the highs and lows of human connections, portraying the depth of relationships
The World of the Married
Image: JTBC
The Smile Has Left Your Eyes
Image: tvN
Explore the world of an underrated Korean drama, where a detective's obsession with solving a mysterious murder disguised as suicide takes center stage
Get hooked on the love story between an actor and a radio writer. This captivating show is addictive, making it challenging to resist watching
Radio Romance
Image: KBS2
Follow a doctor's quest to uncover the mystery behind his patients' unexplained pain in this 2019 drama. Directed by Soo Won Jo, it promises a compelling narrative
Doctor John
Image: SBS
Enter the intriguing world of Kim Tae Pyung, who possesses the power to foresee others' deaths. This show offers a unique perspective on fate and the unknown
The Game: Towards Zero
Image: MBC